Barbra Streisand Says She'll Leave the U.S. If Donald Trump Wins the 2024 Election
Barbra Streisand has had enough of Donald Trump!
During a Monday, November 13, appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the "Don't Rain on My Parade" singer confessed that she would move out of the United States if the controversial businessman won the 2024 presidential election.
"I can’t live in this country if he becomes president," she told host Stephen Colbert, noting that if she did leave, she'd "probably" move to the U.K. "I like England."
This echoes similar comments Streisand made back in 2016 when Trump was first campaigning for POTUS. "I’m either coming to your country, if you’ll let me in, or Canada," she told an Australian reporter at the time.
This comes after the Funny Girl actress opened up on her feelings about celebrities being outspoken about politics in her newly-released memoir, My Name Is Barbra, which hit shelves Tuesday, November 7.
"Yes, I have opinions. And it is my right to express them, just like any other citizen," she penned. "Actually, I think it’s our responsibility."
"Why does it make so many people angry when artists speak out?" she asked. "Their work gives us a reflection of the times, and sometimes they challenge us to see what others would prefer to ignore. They can give voice to the voiceless, by speaking up when no one else will. That’s why art is the enemy of tyrants and dictators."
She explained that it's her belief that everyone not only has the "right" but also the "responsibility to be politically active and to question authority."
In another excerpt of the book, she also slammed Trump, claiming that he "lies as easily as he breathes."
"I can’t stand being lied to, and I don’t think the country should be lied to either," she continued. "And I just couldn’t comprehend how he could tell all these lies with absolutely no guilt (clearly he’s not Jewish.)"
She also admitted to being surprised by the fact that Trump won the 2016 election because he didn't have the typical political qualifications for the role.
"Why on earth would people want to entrust our country to a narcissist whose lack of experience, recklessness, and blatant disregard for the truth made him completely unfit to be president?" she wrote. "What worried me was that the younger generation would emulate this man, who showed no kindness or empathy for other human beings."