Hilaria Baldwin Sports Bold Green 'Empathy' Sweater After Husband Alec Baldwin Is Hit With Involuntary Manslaughter Charges

Hilaria Baldwin was photographed sporting a new look that appeared to send a message to everyone commenting on her husband's involvement in the tragic Rust shooting that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead.

Only one day after news hit headlines that Alec Baldwin is set to be charged with involuntary manslaughter for his involvement in the incident, the yoga instructor was spotted out and about wearing a bold, green sweatshirt with the word "empathy" in all capital letters.