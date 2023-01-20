OK Magazine
'Devastated' Alec Baldwin Trying To 'Stay Strong' For His Kids As Actor Faces Involuntary Manslaughter Charges: Source

alec baldwin stay strong involuntary manslaughter charges kids pp
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 20 2023, Published 2:46 p.m. ET

Alec Baldwin, 64, was left "devastated" after news broke that the famed actor will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter following the on-set death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Alec's wife, Hilaria, 39, remains by his side for better or worse, as a close source revealed, "they were prepared for all outcomes, but nothing can quite prepare you for this."

"They are really leaning on each other and trying to keep their focus on the kids," the insider expressed to a news publication on Friday, January 20.

ALEC BALDWIN'S LAWYER SAYS HE WILL 'FIGHT' INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER CHARGES AFTER 'RUST' SHOOTING

The couple has been married since 2012 and share seven children — Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Lucia, 1, and 4-month-old Ilaria. Alec additionally shares his daughter Ireland, 27, with ex-wife Kim Basinger, 69.

"Hilaria has been Alec's rock throughout all of this, and to see him so distraught is heartbreaking for her," the source continued to spill, adding that his doting wife "is doing whatever she can to support him and they're doing their best to stay strong for the kids."

The Santa Fe District Attorney's Office broke news of the Beetlejuice actor's charges on Thursday, January 20, more than one year after the devastating incident left Hutchins dead at the age of 42 after an on-set shooting turned fatal during the taping of Rust.

"Rust actor and producer Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will each be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Halyna Hutchins on the film’s Santa Fe County set in 2021," a representative confirmed on the office's Facebook page.

Despite the revealed involuntary manslaughter charges, Alec and the rest of Rust's cast will reportedly begin filming once again at some point this month after the It's Complicated star settled a wrongful-death lawsuit with Hutchins' widower, Matthew, in October 2022.

"I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin). All of us believe Halyna's death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna's final work," Hutchins' husband and father of their 10-year-old son, Andros, expressed in a statement at the time.

ALEC BALDWIN CHARGED WITH INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER AFTER 'RUST' SET SHOOTING LEFT 1 PERSON DEAD

He additionally confirmed news that he had signed on as an executive producer of Rust for the remaining production of the film.

People spoke to a source regarding Alec "staying strong" and confirmed the continued filming of Rust.

