Alec Baldwin's Prop Gun That Shot 'Rust' Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins 'Destroyed By The State,' Lawyer Confirms
The prop weapon Alec Baldwin used in the tragic accidental shooting death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins no longer exists — at least in its original condition.
Lawyer Alex Spiro confirmed in a virtual court hearing that took place on Thursday, March 9, that the gun had been "destroyed by the state" following a police investigation into the October 2021 incident.
"The court, I don’t think is aware of this point, but I think I should tell the court that the firearm in this case, that’s a great subject of it, was destroyed by the state," Spiro stated on Thursday.
"So, that’s obviously an issue and we’re going to need to see that firearm, or what’s left of it," he added.
As OK! previously reported, both Baldwin and set armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed were charged with involuntary manslaughter for their alleged roles in Hutchins' death.
"The evidence clearly shows a pattern of criminal disregard for safety on the Rust film set," special prosecutor Andrea Reeb said at the time. "In New Mexico, there is no room for film sets that don’t take our state’s commitment to gun safety and public safety seriously."
The 30 Rock actor officially pleaded "not guilty" to the charge last month, choosing to file his plea via paperwork rather than appearing virtually in court in late February.
Following his plea, the 64-year-old was hit with even more legal woes after three crew members — Ross Addiego, Doran Curtin and Reese Price — sued Baldwin and other Rust producers for negligence on set.
Addiego, Curtin and Price reportedly criticized the Western flick's higher ups for allowing the use of "operable firearms" during 17 of the 21 filming days, as well as for hiring Gutierrez-Reed despite lacking "essential experience" for the job.
They also alleged the horrific incident — in which Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was injured — left them with intense anxiety and PTSD.
Deadline reported the gun had been destroyed.