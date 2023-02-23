Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Movie Resuming Production This Spring At Montana Ranch After Tragic Fatal Shooting: See Photos Of New Set
Despite Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins being accidentally shot and killed on set, production for the Western flick is picking back up again — though this time, they've moved location.
According to a new report, the rest of the movie is now going to be filmed at the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana, which features a church nearly identical to the one Hutchins suffered the fatal hit.
Other photos depict several more old-fashioned buildings, horses and plenty of open rural land. An insider revealed production is likely to start in March or April.
The property's founders Richard Gray, Carter Boehm and Colin Davis released a statement in tandem with the announcement.
"The dedication and passion of the entire Rust production team to honor Halyna’s vision has deeply moved us. We’ve learned so much about Halyna as a friend and colleague, the depth of her artistry, and the lasting impact she had on so many," their message read, via THR. "We are honored to play a role in the realization of her vision and to carry forward her inspiring legacy through championing this film."
Director Joel Souza also expressed his gratitude for being allowed to work at the location.
"Their unwavering friendship, support, and now partnership in completing Rust and honoring Halyna means the world to me and our entire production team," he said. 'The beauty of Montana surpasses words, and the warm hospitality and kindness extended by everyone I’ve met has been both humbling and inspiring. It is a privilege to work with such great partners as we see this through on Halyna’s behalf.”
As OK! reported, Hutchins was accidentally killed in October 2021 after Alec Baldwin pulled the trigger on what he believed was an unloaded gun. The actor and the movie's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, were charged with involuntary manslaughter on January 31, meaning they could have been hit a minimum of five years behind bars.
However, on Monday, February 20, the Santa Fe County D.A. dropped the gun enhancement charge against the 30 Rock alum, meaning he won't face more than 18 months in jail if he's sentenced to prison at all.
Baldwin has been "devastated" over the tragedy, an insider previously shared, but he and wife Hilaria Baldwin are trying to "stay strong" for their kids.