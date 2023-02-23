Alec Baldwin Pleads Not Guilty To Involuntary Manslaughter, Waives First Court Appearance For 'Rust' Charges
Alec Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter — and he will not be making an appearance in court on Friday, February 24.
The actor, 64, was supposed to make his court appearance via Google Meet, but he chose to submit his not guilty plea through a court filing instead.
As OK! previously reported, the 30 Rock alum and the film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, were both charged last month with two counts of involuntary manslaughter after Baldwin pulled a prop gun, which was loaded without him knowing, and shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Earlier this week, on Monday, February 20, the Santa Fe County D.A. dropped the gun enhancement charge in the case.
He originally could faced a minimum of five years in prison, but now that it has been changed, he likely will only face 18 months behind bars — maybe less depending on what the judge rules.
Baldwin and his team tried to do everything to evade the charges, but the D.A. fought back. “Another day, another motion from Alec Baldwin and his attorneys in an attempt to distract from the gross negligence and complete disregard for safety on the Rust film set that led to Halyna Hutchins’ death,” D.A. spokesperson Heather Brewer told Deadline on Friday, February 10.
“In accordance with good legal practice, the District Attorney and the special prosecutor will review all motions–even those given to the media before being served to the DA,” Brewer added of the "firearm enhancement" statute that became law in the Land of Enchantment in May 2022. “However, the DA’s and the special prosecutor’s focus will always remain on ensuring that justice is served and that everyone – even celebrities with fancy attorneys – is held accountable under the law.”
After the whole ordeal, Alec's wife, Hilaria Baldwin, shared a sweet message about her man.
“12 years ago, this night, we met. What a journey we have had been through, to, in, and around and continuing…every emotional place I don’t think either one of us could have ever predicted,” she captioned a throwback snap of herself with Alec.
“But here we are…still standing, surrounded by all of you amazing humans, our tiny babes…and together," she added.