Alec Baldwin Pleads Not Guilty To Involuntary Manslaughter, Waives First Court Appearance For 'Rust' Charges

Baldwin and his team tried to do everything to evade the charges, but the D.A. fought back. “Another day, another motion from Alec Baldwin and his attorneys in an attempt to distract from the gross negligence and complete disregard for safety on the Rust film set that led to Halyna Hutchins’ death,” D.A. spokesperson Heather Brewer told Deadline on Friday, February 10.

“In accordance with good legal practice, the District Attorney and the special prosecutor will review all motions–even those given to the media before being served to the DA,” Brewer added of the "firearm enhancement" statute that became law in the Land of Enchantment in May 2022. “However, the DA’s and the special prosecutor’s focus will always remain on ensuring that justice is served and that everyone – even celebrities with fancy attorneys – is held accountable under the law.”