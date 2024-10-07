Sally Field Describes Her 'Horrific' and 'Traumatic' Illegal Abortion in 1964 Ahead of 2024 Election: 'We Can't Go Back'

In the clip, the Hollywood starlet said she still feels "very shamed" about giving up the child “because I was raised in the ’50s, and it’s ingrained in me.”

Field was brought to Tijuana, Mexico, by her family doctor after she got pregnant.

“We parked on a really scroungy-looking street, it was scary and he parked about three blocks away and said, ‘See that building down there?’ And he gave me an envelope with cash and I was to walk into that building and give them the cash and then come right back to him,” Field recalled, adding that the whole experience was "beyond hideous and life-altering" and she had no "anesthetic" during the procedure.