Sofia Franklyn Reveals Amber Heard Is Her 'Dream' Podcast Guest: 'Would Love to Hear Her Side of the Story'
Sofia Franklyn wants to hear all the tea from Amber Heard herself.
The "Sofia With an F" podcast host recently sat down with OK! to exclusively chat about her booming venture and her fashion secrets.
Joking that her "dream" podcast guest would be her "biological dad" because she has "a lot of questions," the brunette beauty clarifies her real choice is the Aquaman actres, as she "would love to hear her side of the story," in reference to Heard's bitter court battle against ex-husband Johnny Depp in 2022.
"I am so sorry. I have a dark sense of humor," Franklyn mentioned with a laugh after sarcastically snubbing her birth father.
Regarding Heard, the former "Call Her Daddy" co-host admitted: "I think the media did her a little bit dirty," noting she feels for the The Rum Diary star as a fellow women.
While Franklyn's dream will hopefully come true, she's already had a star-studded lineup of celebrity guests — including Jersey Shore's Vinny Guadagnino, James Charles, Chanel West Coast, Meredith Marks and more.
Her favorites so far, however, would have to be "Robert Green or Waka Flaka." And, of course, her mom.
"I have to say my mom. That's like the obligatory answer," she quipped.
Speaking of favorites, Franklyn shared her top fashion secret of 2024, which, as it turns out, is something that typically happens accidentally.
"I used to think if there was like a tiny rip in your tight, it was a total no-no, [but] that's actually a trend now," she dished.
Luckily, Franklyn gets the best of both worlds, as she's able to combine her impressive style and love for chatting into one self-named brand as an influencer and podcast host in New York City — where the stunning celeb admitted she "loves living."
The media personality has been solo podcasting for three years, and she couldn't be happier.
Throughout her time hosting alone, Franklyn said the best part has been "the ability to make the content that I want. Exactly how I want it."
"Also, I'll do solo episodes where it's just me talking for an hour to an hour and a half, and I will be very vulnerable and genuine and there's a lot of self-discovery that comes with that," she shared.
"I get to relate to my listeners," Franklyn added, noting she even runs into her fans "quite a bit" since most of her demographic happens to be in NYC.
In the near future, Franklyn "for sure" will continue podcasting, she promised.
"My goal is to grow the show. Three years sounds like a significant amount of time, but it's pretty new. But with that said, there will definitely be new ventures added," she teased.
"Sofia With an F" can be listened to on all podcast platforms, while video versions can be watched on YouTube, with clips frequently shared across her social media platforms.