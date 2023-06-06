Soccer Star Alex Morgan Admits She Would 'Love It' If Her Daughter Charlie 'Followed in My Footsteps'

The athlete, who is married to Servando Carrasco, knows it's not easy to juggle it all, but she wouldn't have it any other way.

"Striking a balance between my roles as mom and professional athlete can be tough as my daily routine is unpredictable with training and traveling constantly to play. I also make sure to always prioritize big, key family moments like celebrating my daughter’s birthday or my husband and I's wedding anniversary. The balance can be tough, and I do miss a lot of big events with my family and friends, but I try to celebrate as much as I can when I see them and make the most of every moment that I’m with them," she shares.

"The unconditional joy Charlie brings to me each day is unmatched by any other feeling. Being a mother to Charlie is a great daily reminder of the importance of finding and maintaining a healthy work/life balance. She comes to all my home games and runs on to the field afterwards and even when she hears people cheering for me during games, she is quick to remind me that I am still 'mommy' to her," she continues.