Kim Kardashian Brings Son Saint To English Soccer Game As She Attempts To 'Co-Parent Healthily' With Ex Kanye West: Photos
Kim Kardashian is showing off her sporty side!
On Thursday, March 16, the 42-year-old star took her eldest son, Saint, 7, to watch England's Arsenal F.C. play Portugal's Sporting Lisbon in London.
In the photos, the reality star was seen interacting with her young tot as they watched the match.
Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos!
Kardashian sported a white jacket, as Saint donned a red Arsenal jersey.
Of course, Saint got into the game — at one point, the brunette babe took a picture of her son looking frustrated.
Unfortunately, Arsenal lost 5-3, and Saint was less than pleased, to say the least.
However, it looked like the outing was still a success, as he got to spend time with his pals.
- Kim & Kourtney Kardashian 'Aren't Surprised' Tristan Thompson Wants To 'Win' Khloé Back: 'She’s An Incredible Woman'
- Kim Kardashian Berated For Constantly Doing 'Duck Lip Poses' In Latest Skin-Baring Photos: 'So Lame'
- Dissed! Kim Kardashian & Her Siblings May Be Cut From 2023 Met Gala As Anna Wintour Is Cracking Down On Guest List
These days, Kardashian, who split from Kanye West in 2021, is trying to make sure her kids come first.
"Kim and Kanye’s relationship is OK," an insider told Entertainment Tonight, adding the pair are "still having some back and forth with a few arguments."
"But co-parenting healthily is their main goal, and that is always the primary focus for Kim," the source added.
Kardashian, who also shares North, 9, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3, with the rapper, 45, is also getting used to the fact that her ex is introducing his new lady, Bianca Censori, to the tots.
"Bianca has been around their kids," the source said. "Kim, ultimately, just wants Kanye to be at peace. So if Bianca helps with that, then it’s fine."
Though the makeup mogul dated Pete Davidson for a while, it seems like she's focusing on herself.
"Kim will date again one day, and she is more open to it at this point," they noted.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"She’s really focused on her kids and raising them in a healthy environment, and that will always be the priority, but seeing someone new in the future is possible," the source added. "She is looking for someone that adds to her life."
Sounds like she's just doing her best!