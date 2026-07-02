Alex Rodriguez Spotted Smooching Fit Brunette at Michael Rubin's White Party Months After Jaclyn Cordeiro Breakup

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Retired MLB star Alex Rodriguez was spotted getting busy with a mysterious brunette just months after his breakup from fitness influencer Jaclyn Cordeiro. Rodriguez looked cozy at Michael Rubin's annual White Party on Wednesday, July 1, in the Hamptons, according to a video from TMZ. The 50-year-old wore a white button-down and white linen pants as he was seen flirting with the unidentified woman, who donned a white, backless mini dress and loosely curled long brown hair.

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Source: MEGA Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro split in May 2026 after more than three years together.

TMZ reported that sparks were flying between the couple all evening, as they coyly flirted, laughed and touched. It's unclear who exactly Rodriguez's new fling may be or how the pair met, but it was obvious that they only had eyes for each other at the oceanfront mansion. The mystery woman is Rodriguez's first romantic connection since his public split with Cordeiro. The pair broke up in May after three years together.

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Why Did Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro Break Up?

Source: MEGA Alex Rodriguez was originally linked to Jaclyn Cordeiro in October 2022.

"To clarify, Alex and I are currently taking some time apart, but there continues to be mutual love, care, and deep respect between us and for our families," Cordeiro told TMZ at the time. "We remain supportive of one another, and there is absolutely no animosity, drama or negative story here." "I'm also navigating a serious health matter involving a family member at this time, so my focus is understandably there," she added. Cordeiro and Rodriguez were first linked in October 2022 after the former couple was photographed walking down Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.

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Source: MEGA Alex Rodriguez was previously engaged to Jennifer Lopez.

Rodriguez was previously engaged to Jennifer Lopez before they broke off their relationship in 2021. The once-iconic power couple began dating in 2017 following Lopez's split from her ex-husband Marc Anthony. Lopez and Rodriguez issued a joint statement about the end of their engagement, with sources saying the "Jenny From the Block" singer was "miserable" in their relationship and felt like she couldn't "trust" Rodriguez, reported People. "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects," the statement read. "We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

Did Michael Rubin Move His White Party?

Source: MEGA Michael Rubin was rumored to move his White Party for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.