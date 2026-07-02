Alex Rodriguez Spotted Smooching Fit Brunette at Michael Rubin's White Party Months After Jaclyn Cordeiro Breakup
July 2 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Retired MLB star Alex Rodriguez was spotted getting busy with a mysterious brunette just months after his breakup from fitness influencer Jaclyn Cordeiro.
Rodriguez looked cozy at Michael Rubin's annual White Party on Wednesday, July 1, in the Hamptons, according to a video from TMZ.
The 50-year-old wore a white button-down and white linen pants as he was seen flirting with the unidentified woman, who donned a white, backless mini dress and loosely curled long brown hair.
TMZ reported that sparks were flying between the couple all evening, as they coyly flirted, laughed and touched.
It's unclear who exactly Rodriguez's new fling may be or how the pair met, but it was obvious that they only had eyes for each other at the oceanfront mansion.
The mystery woman is Rodriguez's first romantic connection since his public split with Cordeiro. The pair broke up in May after three years together.
Why Did Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro Break Up?
"To clarify, Alex and I are currently taking some time apart, but there continues to be mutual love, care, and deep respect between us and for our families," Cordeiro told TMZ at the time. "We remain supportive of one another, and there is absolutely no animosity, drama or negative story here."
"I'm also navigating a serious health matter involving a family member at this time, so my focus is understandably there," she added.
Cordeiro and Rodriguez were first linked in October 2022 after the former couple was photographed walking down Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.
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Rodriguez was previously engaged to Jennifer Lopez before they broke off their relationship in 2021.
The once-iconic power couple began dating in 2017 following Lopez's split from her ex-husband Marc Anthony.
Lopez and Rodriguez issued a joint statement about the end of their engagement, with sources saying the "Jenny From the Block" singer was "miserable" in their relationship and felt like she couldn't "trust" Rodriguez, reported People.
"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects," the statement read. "We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."
Did Michael Rubin Move His White Party?
Rubin's White Party was just one of the hot celebrity events being held in New York this week.
The Fanatics founder admitted to arranging the Independence Day celebration around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's alleged July 3 nuptials at Madison Square Garden.
"We were aware of that date and we didn't want to have people have to choose," Rubin told People.
"People come to the White Party no matter when we do it," he added. "The White Party is going to be spectacular."
And spectacular it was with a star-studded guest list of A-Rod, Winnie Harlow, DJ Khaled, Alicia Keys and Shaboozey.