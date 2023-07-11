'Zoey 101' Actress Alexa Nikolas Slams Jonah Hill for Past 'Predatory Behavior,' Claims He Forcibly Kissed Her When She Was 16

Nikolas recounted how when she was 16, she was invited to Justin Long's house party.

"#Jonahhill seemed to have his eyes on me because at one point I wanted a cig and he said he had one in his car right outside. I went outside and he grabbed the cigs from his front seat," she shared, noting Hill, now 39, was 24 at the time.

"#JonahHill didn’t hand me the cig which I thought was weird and then as we walked back to the door I asked him for it and he said nothing but slammed me to the door and shoved his tongue down my throat," she said. "I was so appalled I pushed him off of me and ran inside."