'Full House' Feud: Jodie Sweetin Fuming After Movie Sale to Candace Cameron Bure's Great American Family Network: Source

jodie sweeten upset with candace cameron pp
Source: mega
By:

Aug. 26 2023, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Jodie Sweetin was disheartened to find out that her soon-to-be-released indie film, Craft Me a Romance, was sold to a notoriously conservative network with ties to former Full House co-star Candace Cameron Bure.

jodie sweeten candace cameron kca mega
Source: mega

Bure serves as Chief Creative Officer of the channel, which was launched in 2021, not long before Bure made the decision to leave the Hallmark Channel. Rumors swirled that she'd parted ways with the company after they began to create more and more content featuring LGBTQ+ couples.

The mother-of-three only fueled those rumors when she claimed that GAC Family would "promote faith programming and good family entertainment" and "keep traditional marriage at the core."

candace cameron jodie sweeten hallmark channel tcas mega
Source: mega

However, those comments didn't sit well with Sweetin, who is a staunch ally of the LGBTQ+ community.

"Jodie finds discrimination sickening in any form," an insider dished to a news outlet.

jodie sweeten looking sullen mega
Source: mega

Sweetin first spoke out against the move earlier this month, admitting that actors often "don't have control" over which networks obtain their movies, nor are they necessarily involved in the sale process as a whole.

"I was very surprised to learn by reading about it in the press yesterday that the independent film I worked on over a year ago was sold to Great American Family," she said in a statement. "I am disappointed, but in keeping with my mission of supporting the LGBTQ+ family, any potential or future money made from this sale will be donated to LGBTQ+ organizations."

Source: OK!

As for Bure, after facing backlash for her traditional marriage comments, she attempted to smooth things over by saying that she has "great love and affection for all people."

"It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone," she added at the time. "It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies."

The source spoke with Star magazine.

