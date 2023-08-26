'Full House' Feud: Jodie Sweetin Fuming After Movie Sale to Candace Cameron Bure's Great American Family Network: Source

Bure serves as Chief Creative Officer of the channel, which was launched in 2021, not long before Bure made the decision to leave the Hallmark Channel. Rumors swirled that she'd parted ways with the company after they began to create more and more content featuring LGBTQ+ couples.

The mother-of-three only fueled those rumors when she claimed that GAC Family would "promote faith programming and good family entertainment" and "keep traditional marriage at the core."