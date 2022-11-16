Alexander Edwards' Friend Not Surprised He Swept Girlfriend Cher Off Her Feet: 'He's Got A Gift'

While most of us were shocked to hear that superstar Cher is now romancing rapper Alexander "AE" Edwards, a man who's 40 years her junior and much less famous, the latter's pal and former colleague Ryan Fluis insisted it's not too unexpected.

Fluis explained that he came across the news on social media, quipping, "AE's blond hair popped up and then I saw Cher and to say I was blown away was an understatement."