Marysol Patton Reveals What Really Went Down Between Her and Adrianna De Moura During the Infamous 'RHOM' Season 6 Sprinter Van Ride

Patton chats exclusively with OK! about what really went down between her and Adrianna De Moura in the sprinter van earlier this season and gives her hot take on Larsa Pippen and Guerdy Abraira's feud.

On the way to Pippen's charity basketball tournament, the former PR executive and the "Feel the Rush" singer got into a heated exchange after De Moura overheard Patton and Alexia Nepola talking about how their frenemy was boasting about her unruly "flatulence" around the cast in the enclosed area.