Marysol Patton Reveals What Really Went Down Between Her and Adrianna De Moura During the Infamous 'RHOM' Season 6 Sprinter Van Ride
Nobody spills the tea — or cocktails — like Marysol Patton!
The Real Housewives of Miami star always knows how to keep the party going — even when the drama with her fellow cast members is at an all-time high!
Patton chats exclusively with OK! about what really went down between her and Adrianna De Moura in the sprinter van earlier this season and gives her hot take on Larsa Pippen and Guerdy Abraira's feud.
On the way to Pippen's charity basketball tournament, the former PR executive and the "Feel the Rush" singer got into a heated exchange after De Moura overheard Patton and Alexia Nepola talking about how their frenemy was boasting about her unruly "flatulence" around the cast in the enclosed area.
"She thinks we're gossiping about her, but I'm just warning everyone, 'we're in trouble because we are in a bus with someone expelling bodily gas for two hours and trapped in a confined space,'" Patton recalls of the moment. "But I knew she was going to find something to argue with us about that day and she jumped on that one! But to me, I found the comedy in it all."
"I was like, 'You're mad at your own flatulence! This doesn't even make sense anymore!'" the blonde beauty says with a laugh.
- 'RHOM' Star Marysol Patton Talks Drinking On The Job & Where She Stands With Dr. Nicole Martin
- 'RHOM' Stars Guerdy Abraira & Dr. Nicole Martin Felt 'Dismissed' By Larsa Pippen After Tensions Were Left 'Unresolved' At Reunion
- Adriana De Moura Says It Was 'Nice' To Have Lea Black Return To 'The Real Housewives Of Miami'
Despite the drama between Patton and de Moura, the rift between the former basketball wife and Abraira seems a bit more personal after Pippen told the group about the wedding planner's cancer diagnosis against her wishes. However, the RHOM OG doesn't feel like the update from the social media star was coming from a hostile place.
"When she told us, she said, 'Guys, Guerdy doesn't want me to say anything,'" she recalls Pippen telling cast members who were unaware. "I don't remember if they used that or not, but she said she didn't want us to repeat it. She was grappling with it, like, 'I gotta tell somebody! This is big news, and the girls are gonna find out anyway.'"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
" I didn't take it like she was coming from a place of gossip. It was more like, 'You're not gonna believe this,'" Patton explained of her friend.
Of her own reaction, the cocktail expert admitted, "I just started bawling. It was a lot. To see young people with life threatening illnesses is very consuming emotionally."
The Real Housewives of Miami airs Wednesdays at 9pm on Bravo and streaming the next day on Peacock.