EXCLUSIVE Actress at Center of Hollywood's Dirtiest Divorce 'Now Lonelier Than Ever' After Suffering Brutal Loss Source: MEGA Alice Evans, who is facing a bitter divorce from Ioan Gruffudd, is reportedly 'lonelier than ever' after losing her dad and brother. Aaron Tinney April 19 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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OK! can reveal Alice Evans is said to be "now lonelier than ever" after the actress suffered the devastating loss of her father, just six months after the death of her brother – compounding an already turbulent period in her personal life. The 57-year-old British-American actress, known for roles in 102 Dalmatians and The Vampire Diaries, recently revealed her father, David Evans, died on March 13, 2026, at age 85.

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Source: MEGA Alice Evans revealed her father, David Evans, died on March 13, 2026.

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His death comes shortly after the passing of her brother Tony in August 2025, leaving Alice with only one surviving immediate family member from what she described as her "OG family." The losses arrive against the backdrop of her highly publicized divorce from Ioan Gruffudd, 52, and his subsequent remarriage to Bianca Wallace, 33, with whom he welcomed a daughter in November 2025. A source close to Alice told us: "Alice is dealing with an extraordinary amount of grief in a very short space of time, and it has left her feeling completely unmoored. Losing both her brother and her father so close together would be overwhelming for anyone, but given everything else she's been through, it's been especially hard."

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Source: MEGA Alice Evans split from Ioan Gruffudd.

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The insider added: "People around her are describing her as now lonelier than ever – not just because of the losses themselves, but because they represent the disappearance of the core family unit she's always relied on." Alice shared the news of her father's death in an emotional social media tribute, writing: "Dear Dad, You left us on Friday. Only six months after the death of your beloved son Tony. Now all three of you are gone – you, Mum, Tony and it's just me and Phil from the OG family. I hope the three of you are together. I hope there is a place where we get to see the people we've lost and that the three of you are having a blast, free from pain and the worry and anxiety and sometimes pure h--- of life on earth."'

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She continued: "I hope you know how much wisdom you passed on to me that I am now passing on to my girls. Your crazy maths problems, brain teasers, your brilliant anecdotes, encompassing both the respect you had for the incredibly high position you reached in the world of academia, and at times the absurdity of the whole system. You taught me to laugh. You taught me that there is humor in almost anything. You taught me to play the piano. You taught me not to care what people thought because, 'If you do A, they'll say you should have done B. And if you do B they'll say you should have done A.' That stayed with me forever. Godspeed, Dad. Give Mum and Tone the biggest hug from me. David Vincent Evans 27th October 1940. – 13th March 2026 RIP."' Another source said: "This isn't just grief in isolation for Alice – it's layered on top of years of emotional strain. The breakdown of her marriage, the custody battle, and the public scrutiny have all taken a toll, so these losses hit even harder. She's trying to stay strong for her daughters, but there's no denying how significant this moment is. It's a profound shift in her life, losing the people who knew her longest and best." Alice had previously paid tribute to her brother Tony following his death, describing him as "the kindest, most loyal, funniest, warm person I could have ever hoped to have had as a sibling" and saying his absence would leave "a gaping hole" in her life.

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Source: MEGA Alice Evans paid tribute to her brother Tony, who died in 2025.

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