or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > celeb divorces
OK LogoNEWS

Ioan Gruffud Claims Ex-Wife Alice Evans Threatened to 'Destroy' Him as Explosive Trial Kicks Off

ioan gruffudd alice evans trial drama
Source: MEGA

Ioan Gruffudd claims ex-wife Alice Evans threatened to 'Amber Heard' him amid their legal battle.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 24 2026, Published 7:51 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Ioan Gruffudd testified that his ex-wife, Alice Evans, allegedly threatened to destroy both him and his career by making explosive, false accusations.

The Fantastic Four actor’s trial against Evans began Monday, February 23. He is asking the court to renew the restraining order he and his new wife, Bianca Wallace, previously had against Evans. The couple claims Evans stalked them and attacked them online.

Article continues below advertisement

While in court, Gruffudd said Evans once said she would ruin him by “Amber Hearding” him, according to Daily Mail.

He was referencing the highly publicized defamation case in which Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard for $50 million over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed about abuse — a case he ultimately won.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Ioan Gruffudd testified against Alice Evans in court.
Source: @aliceevansgruff/Instagram;@ioangruffud/Instagram

Ioan Gruffudd testified against Alice Evans in court.

Article continues below advertisement

Gruffudd described one alleged confrontation after dropping off their daughters, Ella, 16, and Elsie, 12, following a scheduled visit. He claimed Evans began screaming obscenities “at the top of her lungs.”

“She said she was going to destroy me and she was going to ‘Amber Heard’ me,” he said in court, according to the outlet. “Then she said to the girls, ‘If daddy is ever weird or creepy with you in a physical way, please let me know.'”

“She accused me of being a child molester, a pedophile and a drug addict,” he also claimed. “She said I was out of my mind on s-- and drugs and millennials.”

Article continues below advertisement

The 52-year-old actor said he was “disturbed” by what he described as Evans’ willingness to publicly tear him down.

He further alleged that Evans once told him, “You won’t be an actor, baby, you’ll just be begging for money.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Ioan Gruffudd wants a restraining order renewed.
Source: MEGA

Ioan Gruffudd wants a restraining order renewed.

Article continues below advertisement

Gruffudd added, “I was anxious that she would use my public image to create a scandal bigger than Brad [Pitt] and Angelina [Jolie]. I found that to be incredibly threatening.”

Article continues below advertisement

According to his testimony, the alleged threats didn’t stop with him. He claimed Evans also targeted Wallace, 33, whom he married in April 2025.

“She said she was going to create a false crime that Bianca perpetrated and she would be deported,'” he claimed, alleging Evans even hired a private investigator to look into Wallace.

Gruffudd and Evans married in 2007 and share two daughters. They split in 2021, and their divorce was finalized in 2023.

MORE ON:
celeb divorces

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of The actor claims she threatened to 'Amber Heard' him.
Source: MEGA

The actor claims she threatened to 'Amber Heard' him.

Article continues below advertisement

The financial battle between the former couple has also escalated. Gruffudd is currently paying $4,500 a month in support. Evans, 56, has argued that the amount is not enough, especially after she was evicted from her Beverly Hills, Calif., home since she can't afford the $6,500 monthly rent.

Article continues below advertisement

Evans previously admitted she "burned through" her savings on legal fees and everyday expenses, prompting her to launch a GoFundMe campaign.

"I'm re-upping this from 2022. I'm so embarrassed about this. If you're here you know my story. You know how much I struggle to keep my two girls healthy and happy and a roof over their heads," the 102 Dalmatians star wrote. "You know what I've been through. It never ends. I'm just getting squeezed in every which way and smeared in the media so that nobody even wants to employ me.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of The exes are also fighting over child support.
Source: MEGA

The exes are also fighting over child support.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, a separate report claimed that after Evans requested increased payments, Gruffudd alleged she "purposely got herself evicted" and was "intentionally ceasing paying rent and instead taking the children on a vacation trip to Europe."

He also claimed she is pushing a "false public narrative of financial destitution in an attempt to further harm my reputation… as a fraudulent way to strong-arm me into paying more support than I can afford."

Article continues below advertisement

Back in July 2025, Wallace — who was pregnant at the time — stood by Gruffudd’s side as they arrived at a Los Angeles courthouse for his ongoing child support dispute.

The drama between the exes dates back years. In October 2021, Evans accused him of having a three-year affair with Wallace, who had previously been her friend. Gruffudd denied the allegation in court.

In February 2022, he filed for a restraining order against Evans. In documents obtained by Page Six, he alleged that Evans “repeatedly told me between August 2020 and our separation on January 1, 2021 that if I left her, she would make false public accusations about me, sell false stories about me to the press and destroy me and my career.”

He further claimed that Evans “told me verbally multiple times that she would do to me what Amber Heard did to Johnny Depp.”

The legal fight is ongoing.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.