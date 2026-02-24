Ioan Gruffud Claims Ex-Wife Alice Evans Threatened to 'Destroy' Him as Explosive Trial Kicks Off

Article continues below advertisement

Ioan Gruffudd testified that his ex-wife, Alice Evans, allegedly threatened to destroy both him and his career by making explosive, false accusations. The Fantastic Four actor’s trial against Evans began Monday, February 23. He is asking the court to renew the restraining order he and his new wife, Bianca Wallace, previously had against Evans. The couple claims Evans stalked them and attacked them online.

While in court, Gruffudd said Evans once said she would ruin him by “Amber Hearding” him, according to Daily Mail. He was referencing the highly publicized defamation case in which Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard for $50 million over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed about abuse — a case he ultimately won.

Ioan Gruffudd testified against Alice Evans in court.

Gruffudd described one alleged confrontation after dropping off their daughters, Ella, 16, and Elsie, 12, following a scheduled visit. He claimed Evans began screaming obscenities “at the top of her lungs.” “She said she was going to destroy me and she was going to ‘Amber Heard’ me,” he said in court, according to the outlet. “Then she said to the girls, ‘If daddy is ever weird or creepy with you in a physical way, please let me know.'” “She accused me of being a child molester, a pedophile and a drug addict,” he also claimed. “She said I was out of my mind on s-- and drugs and millennials.”

The 52-year-old actor said he was “disturbed” by what he described as Evans’ willingness to publicly tear him down. He further alleged that Evans once told him, “You won’t be an actor, baby, you’ll just be begging for money.”

Ioan Gruffudd wants a restraining order renewed.

Gruffudd added, “I was anxious that she would use my public image to create a scandal bigger than Brad [Pitt] and Angelina [Jolie]. I found that to be incredibly threatening.”

According to his testimony, the alleged threats didn’t stop with him. He claimed Evans also targeted Wallace, 33, whom he married in April 2025. “She said she was going to create a false crime that Bianca perpetrated and she would be deported,'” he claimed, alleging Evans even hired a private investigator to look into Wallace. Gruffudd and Evans married in 2007 and share two daughters. They split in 2021, and their divorce was finalized in 2023.

The actor claims she threatened to 'Amber Heard' him.

The financial battle between the former couple has also escalated. Gruffudd is currently paying $4,500 a month in support. Evans, 56, has argued that the amount is not enough, especially after she was evicted from her Beverly Hills, Calif., home since she can't afford the $6,500 monthly rent.

Evans previously admitted she "burned through" her savings on legal fees and everyday expenses, prompting her to launch a GoFundMe campaign. "I'm re-upping this from 2022. I'm so embarrassed about this. If you're here you know my story. You know how much I struggle to keep my two girls healthy and happy and a roof over their heads," the 102 Dalmatians star wrote. "You know what I've been through. It never ends. I'm just getting squeezed in every which way and smeared in the media so that nobody even wants to employ me.”

The exes are also fighting over child support.

Meanwhile, a separate report claimed that after Evans requested increased payments, Gruffudd alleged she "purposely got herself evicted" and was "intentionally ceasing paying rent and instead taking the children on a vacation trip to Europe." He also claimed she is pushing a "false public narrative of financial destitution in an attempt to further harm my reputation… as a fraudulent way to strong-arm me into paying more support than I can afford."

Back in July 2025, Wallace — who was pregnant at the time — stood by Gruffudd’s side as they arrived at a Los Angeles courthouse for his ongoing child support dispute. The drama between the exes dates back years. In October 2021, Evans accused him of having a three-year affair with Wallace, who had previously been her friend. Gruffudd denied the allegation in court.