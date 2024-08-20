Alicia Silverstone Sends Fans Into a Panic After Eating a Possibly Poisonous Fruit Found on the Street: Watch

"I’ve discovered something, and I can’t figure out what it is, and I need your help," she said as she panned the camera to the bush with green, red and orange berries in it. "I just bit into it because it was on the street."

Silverstone clarified it was "definitely not" a tomato because of its leaves. "So what the heck is this?" the blonde beauty questioned before admitting she probably wasn't "supposed to eat" the fruit.

“It’s almost like a pepper," Silverstone added. "Does anyone know what this is? I don’t know what it is. I need someone to tell me. I'm in England."