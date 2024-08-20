Alicia Silverstone Sends Fans Into a Panic After Eating a Possibly Poisonous Fruit Found on the Street: Watch
Alicia Silverstone's latest antics have fans concerned.
The Clueless alum, 47, took to TikTok on Monday, August 19, to share a video of herself finding and eating a possibly poisonous fruit while strolling the streets of England.
"I’ve discovered something, and I can’t figure out what it is, and I need your help," she said as she panned the camera to the bush with green, red and orange berries in it. "I just bit into it because it was on the street."
Silverstone clarified it was "definitely not" a tomato because of its leaves. "So what the heck is this?" the blonde beauty questioned before admitting she probably wasn't "supposed to eat" the fruit.
“It’s almost like a pepper," Silverstone added. "Does anyone know what this is? I don’t know what it is. I need someone to tell me. I'm in England."
"WOMAN! UPDATE US. ARE YOU ALIVE AND WELL!?!" one concerned user asked.
"Girl can you post again so we know you’re ok?" a second chimed in.
"Girl! Berries are either great or freaking poisonous! Don't eat rando bush-things😭😭," a third pleaded with the Hollywood star.
"Why in the world would you eat something that you don’t know what it is?" another questioned.
The Crush actress, who has never shied away from being extremely candid with the public about all aspects of her life, has been vegan since 1998.
"I was at this meeting, and I just was getting so riled up because they're telling me about the pigs and the cows," she recalled in an interview. "But as I was driving home, it occurred to me the things that were happening to these animals — to pigs, to cows — I was responsible for. And that until I stopped consuming these animals, saying no, I'm boycotting this, that it was going to go on forever."
Silverstone has credited the lifestyle for making her the healthiest and happiest she could possibly be and asked why more people don't adapt.
"It changed my life. It was the best thing that ever happened to me," she explained in a 2022 interview. "Why are we giving our dogs all this beautiful treatment, but torturing and enslaving and murdering these creatures? To me, that was just hypocrisy."
Food & Vegan Living conducted the 2022 interview with Silverstone about being vegan.