Alicia Silverstone Admits She Used To Feed Her Son By Pre-Chewing His Food & Passing It Into His Mouth Like A Bird
Alicia Silverstone sure has some quirky parenting tricks!
Back in 2012, the Clueless alum, 45, admitted that she would feed her son, Bear, by chewing his food first and then passing it into his mouth like a bird.
At the time, the actress posted a video on her website, The Kind Life, in which she showed the interesting process. Afterwards, many people weighed in on the decision, with some people thinking Silverstone was out of her mind.
But Silverstone didn't seem to care what other people thought, as she defended the move. "I can understand that it would make some people feel uncomfortable, possibly, because it's new to them," she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "But I do want to let you know that this has been going on for thousands of years — still going on all over the place — and it's natural."
"It's a part of the weaning process, so while I'm still breast-feeding it's just a way to introduce him to food when he doesn't have teeth … and he can't chew," she continued. "My kid is healthy. My kid's the happiest baby ever. He didn't have teeth and he would choke. And, basically, how it started was simply that Bear — when he was about 5 months old — I'd be eating and he would come at me with his little mouth open and be on my mouth trying to get the food out of my mouth."
Now, the mom-of-one has been in hot water again, as she revealed that she and Bear "still sleep together."
Though she said she would probably "get in trouble" for sharing the piece of information, she declared, "I don't really care."
Naturally, people came for Silverstone, saying that she was a "nut," while another added, "That's kind of creepy."
The star, who shares her son with ex-husband Christopher Jarecki, also revealed that Bear has never taken antibiotics.