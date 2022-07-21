Alicia Silverstone Admits She Used To Feed Her Son By Pre-Chewing His Food & Passing It Into His Mouth Like A Bird

But Silverstone didn't seem to care what other people thought, as she defended the move. "I can understand that it would make some people feel uncomfortable, possibly, because it's new to them," she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "But I do want to let you know that this has been going on for thousands of years — still going on all over the place — and it's natural."

"It's a part of the weaning process, so while I'm still breast-feeding it's just a way to introduce him to food when he doesn't have teeth … and he can't chew," she continued. "My kid is healthy. My kid's the happiest baby ever. He didn't have teeth and he would choke. And, basically, how it started was simply that Bear — when he was about 5 months old — I'd be eating and he would come at me with his little mouth open and be on my mouth trying to get the food out of my mouth."