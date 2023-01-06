Alicia Silverstone Shows Off Toned Physique In Black Bodysuit While Promoting Vegan Lifestyle

This is hardly the first time Silverstone has stripped down for a good cause. Earlier this month, The Crush alum went nearly-nude for a PETA campaign to persuade people from wearing leather and fur.

"If it takes me getting naked for you to care about animals then that is what I'm after," Silverstone explained of her decision to bare it all. "I never, ever, get naked in TV, in film, nothing, never, nope — but I've done it for PETA because that's how much it matters to me."

