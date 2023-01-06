Alicia Silverstone Shows Off Toned Physique In Black Bodysuit While Promoting Vegan Lifestyle
Alicia Silverstone looks better than ever all thanks to her healthy lifestyle!
The Clueless star, 46, stunned while showing off her toned legs in a black bodysuit in order to promote her vegan lifestyle for a nonprofit campaign on Wednesday, January 4.
The ageless actress turned heads while highlighting her hourglass figure in multiple stylish looks in order to support animal rights activism.
"I was at this meeting, and I just was getting so riled up because they're telling me about the pigs and the cows," the blonde beauty said in a video during the shoot. "But as I was driving home, it occurred to me the things that were happening to these animals — to pigs, to cows — I was responsible for," she said. "And that until I stopped consuming these animals, saying no, I'm boycotting this, that it was going to go on forever."
This is hardly the first time Silverstone has stripped down for a good cause. Earlier this month, The Crush alum went nearly-nude for a PETA campaign to persuade people from wearing leather and fur.
"If it takes me getting naked for you to care about animals then that is what I'm after," Silverstone explained of her decision to bare it all. "I never, ever, get naked in TV, in film, nothing, never, nope — but I've done it for PETA because that's how much it matters to me."
The Senior Year star has always used her Hollywood star power to bring attention to important issues. However, Silverstone may be ready to leave her decades long career in Tinseltown behind for a slower life.
“She’s only been taking roles that are interesting to her because she’s disgusted by the competitive Hollywood scene,” a source exclusively told OK!. “Besides, anybody who knows her knows she is far more passionate about her commitment to veganism and organic farming.”