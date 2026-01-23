Alix Earle's Dating History: From Tyler Wade to Braxton Berrios — And Viral Tom Brady Rumors

Alix Earle's dating history may be brief, but it's far from boring — thanks to the athletes who make up much of her love life!

The TikTok star's first known relationship was with MLB player Tyler Wade. They began dating in September 2022, though they called it quits three months later as they had been "fighting for a bit." She also admitted she was "not happy" in the relationship.

The twosome sparked reconciliation rumors afterward, prompting Earle to address the speculation on her "Hot Mess" podcast.

"You know how breakups go, you have talks, you get closure, you're still tying up close ends," she clarified in September 2023. "And my ex did not want to let go of the relationship. It was, kind of, one of those things where he wanted to get back together and was telling me that he was gonna change and he really wanted to make things work."