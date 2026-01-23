Alix Earle's Dating History: From Tyler Wade to Braxton Berrios — And Viral Tom Brady Rumors
Jan. 23 2026, Published 12:01 a.m. ET
Tyler Wade
Alix Earle's dating history may be brief, but it's far from boring — thanks to the athletes who make up much of her love life!
The TikTok star's first known relationship was with MLB player Tyler Wade. They began dating in September 2022, though they called it quits three months later as they had been "fighting for a bit." She also admitted she was "not happy" in the relationship.
The twosome sparked reconciliation rumors afterward, prompting Earle to address the speculation on her "Hot Mess" podcast.
"You know how breakups go, you have talks, you get closure, you're still tying up close ends," she clarified in September 2023. "And my ex did not want to let go of the relationship. It was, kind of, one of those things where he wanted to get back together and was telling me that he was gonna change and he really wanted to make things work."
Braxton Berrios
Following her split from Wade, Earle was linked to Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios after meeting at a party in February 2023. The rumors intensified when he brought her to the 2023 ESPYs as his date, but the internet personality said they were not an item at the time.
"I'm back in Miami, I'm just settling into my apartment, I have my good group of girlfriends here and I'm still hanging out with NFL Guy — but there's no pressure on it as of now," she shared in June 2023. "We're gonna see where it goes, I'm having fun, but you may or may not see me at some Dolphins games."
Earle officially confirmed their romance during the November 12, 2023, live taping of Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast.
However, Earle and Berrios' romance fizzled out as they called it quits in December 2025 after nearly two years of dating.
Tom Brady
The influencer seemingly rang in the New Year with a blast after she was spotted cozying up to Tom Brady at a New Year's Eve event in St. Barts.
Neither has confirmed their relationship, but her father, Thomas "EJ" Earle, joked about the former NFL quarterback in a TikTok video amid the romance rumors.
"I actually got that jacket because I saw Tom Brady wearing one like that," he quipped, to which his wife, Ashley Earle, responded, "Are you joking?"
He said, "I swear to God."
Ashley laughed as she added, "Are you serious? … You know what, honey, you just say the darndest things. How ironic is that?"