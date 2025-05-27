Alix Earle Defends Hailey Bieber Amid Justin Divorce Rumors: 'She's So Confident'
Alix Earle is ignoring any controversy surrounding Hailey Bieber.
The influencer, 24, expressed her admiration for the model on the red carpet at the American Music Awards on Monday, May 26.
"I love Hailey Bieber," she gushed to a reporter. "I think she's amazing. I love what she's built with Rhode. She's so incredible. She's so confident, beautiful. I love her style. She's so nice — the nicest person I have ever met. I just give her a lot of props."
The girls hung out in January 2023 at the launch of OBB Media's new studio lot, which featured a Rhode skincare activation. Earle donned a black, off-the-shoulder Alexander Wang frock with feathered boots and a matching mini bag. Bieber matched the upcoming Dancing With the Stars contestant, wearing black velvet pants and a corset top with a thick, gold buckle belt.
Justin Bieber Thought Hailey Would 'Never' Be on the Cover of 'Vogue'
Earle did not seem to care about any of the recent drama surrounding the beauty guru and her husband, Justin Bieber. The celeb couple faced controversy last week when the "Baby" singer published a strange and critical ode to his wife's Vogue cover.
Justin posted the final snapshot of Hailey with a caption fans deemed "unnecessary."
"Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight," he wrote on Tuesday, May 20, Instagram share. "I told Hails that she would never be on the cover of Vogue. Yikes I know, so mean. For some reason because I felt so disrespected. I thought I gotta get even."
"I think as we mature we realize that we’re not helping anything by getting even. We’re honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection," he continued. "So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a Vogue cover cuz clearly I was sadly mistaken."
Fans Slam Justin Bieber for His Comments About Hailey
Social media users thought Justin was "airing [his] dirty laundry" and were unsure why he wouldn't just applaud his wife for her modeling work.
"Justin. idk if this is how you say congrats to your wife lol," one fan wrote, while another called his comments "very weird behavior."
The musician has since changed the caption to solely emojis: a shrugging man, a pointing finger, heart hands and an "aww" face.
"The way he couldn't just say something nice so he just used emojis," one person critiqued.
The same day the dissension sparked, Justin's ex Selena Gomez showed her support for Hailey by "liking" a post announcing that Sephora would now be carrying Rhode.