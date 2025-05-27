6 Times Justin Bieber Was Criticized Over His Treatment of Wife Hailey

Justin Bieber sparked renewed criticisms after he said his wife, Hailey Bieber, would never be on a Vogue cover.

In a since-altered Instagram caption on May 20, the "Ghost" singer celebrated Hailey after she appeared on the cover of Vogue for its Summer 2025 issue. He revealed in the caption they had a huge fight in the past when he told his model wife she would never grace the cover of the magazine.

"For some reason, I felt so disrespected, I thought I gotta get even," he continued. "I think as we mature, we realize that we're not helping by getting even. We're honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection."

Justin concluded his post with the message, "Baby you already know, but forgive me for saying you wouldn't get a Vogue cover cuz I was sadly mistaken."

After attracting backlash, the "Baby" hitmaker changed the caption to: "🤷🫵🏻🫶🏼🥹."