6 Times Justin Bieber Was Criticized Over His Treatment of Wife Hailey
Justin Bieber Once Said Hailey Would Never Be on the Cover of 'Vogue'
Justin Bieber sparked renewed criticisms after he said his wife, Hailey Bieber, would never be on a Vogue cover.
In a since-altered Instagram caption on May 20, the "Ghost" singer celebrated Hailey after she appeared on the cover of Vogue for its Summer 2025 issue. He revealed in the caption they had a huge fight in the past when he told his model wife she would never grace the cover of the magazine.
"For some reason, I felt so disrespected, I thought I gotta get even," he continued. "I think as we mature, we realize that we're not helping by getting even. We're honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection."
Justin concluded his post with the message, "Baby you already know, but forgive me for saying you wouldn't get a Vogue cover cuz I was sadly mistaken."
After attracting backlash, the "Baby" hitmaker changed the caption to: "🤷🫵🏻🫶🏼🥹."
Justin Bieber Wiped His Lips After Kissing Hailey
Justin and Hailey looked loved-up when they attended the 2022 Grammys Red Carpet event together. However, some fans noticed the "Never Say Never" singer immediately wiped his lips after kissing her in front of the cameras.
In the video shared by Variety, Justin appeared to have pressed his lips together before wiping them with his thumb and then with his middle finger.
One user commented, "they're a strange couple, they don't even seem happy, they seem like they're forced to be there."
Justin Bieber Went Viral After Allegedly Yelling at Hailey
Justin drew scrutiny once more after he was accused of yelling at Hailey during an outing in Las Vegas in July 2021.
According to fans who saw the viral video, the "One Time" singer allegedly went off on the socialite and gestured animatedly as they walked together while being surrounded by their bodyguards.
However, onlookers defended Justin, saying he was "not yelling" and just "telling her [Hailey] a story."
Hailey also responded to the viral clip by asking people not to "feed into the negative b-------" because "any other narrative floating around is beyond false."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Justin Bieber Screamed at Hailey After Losing an Arcade Game
In 2020, Justin stirred up drama when he was recorded raising his voice to Hailey after his wife beat him at an arcade game.
The since-deleted video captured the Rhode founder bragging after she scored 2,050 points while her husband only got 500.
"That's my score, that's his score," Hailey said in the video, prompting Justin to put his hands over his head while yelling, "Baby, I wasn't trying!"
Hailey replied, "I beat you, accept it."
Justin Bieber Slammed the Car Door on Hailey
Justin Bieber set off alarm bells when he and Hailey arrived at zinqué in West Hollywood in January 2019.
In the video shared by The Hollywood Fix, the "Love Me" hitmaker was seen getting out of the car and abruptly slamming the door shut on Hailey just as she was about to exit behind him.
Years after the incident, TikTok stars hallie & maddie (@hallieandmaddie) recreated the awkward moment and uploaded their video alongside the caption, "He didn't turn his head once. Pov: That one celebrity who forgets he has a girlfriend."
He Skated Away From Hailey Bieber During a Public Outing
Fans were left infuriated after The Hollywood Fix's video surfaced, showing Justin skateboarding ahead and leaving Hailey behind after she fell while trying to keep up with him in Times Square in 2014. The clip went viral again in 2022, with many criticizing Justin and urging him to "act like a man and grow up."