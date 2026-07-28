HEALTH Alix Earle Shares Mental Health Update After Terrifying Panic Attack: 'I Just Broke Down in Tears' Source: MEGA Alix Earle shared an update on her mental health after suffering a terrifying panic attack that left her sobbing. OK! Staff July 28 2026, Updated 10:31 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Alix Earle shared an update about her mental health. Although the internet personality often makes a point of being real and raw on camera, she recently admitted she hadn't been doing well for some time.

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Alix Earle Shared Details About Her Terrifying Panic Attack

Source: MEGA Alix Earle said she 'broke down in tears' last week due to bad mental health.

The 25-year-old addressed the issue via a TikTok video on Sunday, July 26. “I know I haven’t posted anything on here in the past few days,” she began. “Honestly, I just sort of took some time for myself and tried to not be online as much because I was getting into not the best place,” she said. She also revealed that her negative thoughts reached a breaking point and she “just broke down in tears” while doing her makeup routine last week. “I was on the plane and I had a panic attack,” she added.

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@alixearle Update 🤪 love u guys sorry for the quiet week ♬ original sound - Alix Earle Source: @alixearle/TikTok Alix Earle shared details of her panic attack via a TikTok video.

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Source: MEGA Alix Earlie admitted that she has started to feel better.

“I’ve just been struggling a bit. It’s my happy place to come on here and talk and share things,” Earle said. She added that she had “actually recorded a video like this a few times” to talk about what she had been going through. “But the other times I was recording it, I was crying and I was like, let me just collect myself a little more,” she added, noting that she is slowly starting to feel better.

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Alix Earle Slammed Online Haters for Her Mental Health Taking a Nosedive

Source: MEGA Alix Earlie alleged that online haters are to blame for her deteriorating mental health.

The “Hot Mess” host also alleged that the main reason behind her mental health deteriorating was the negative comments that she receives on nearly every post. She noted that she had “always been fine with reading” what critics had to say, adding “that’s what you subject yourself to when you post yourself online.” “But recently, I don’t know. It's felt more negative,” she stated. “Obviously it’s gonna get to you or make you overthink when you’re constantly reading about what you’re doing, the way you look, who you’re hanging out with, what you’re saying,” she continued.