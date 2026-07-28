Alix Earle Shares Mental Health Update After Terrifying Panic Attack: 'I Just Broke Down in Tears'
July 28 2026, Updated 10:31 a.m. ET
Alix Earle shared an update about her mental health.
Although the internet personality often makes a point of being real and raw on camera, she recently admitted she hadn't been doing well for some time.
Alix Earle Shared Details About Her Terrifying Panic Attack
The 25-year-old addressed the issue via a TikTok video on Sunday, July 26.
“I know I haven’t posted anything on here in the past few days,” she began.
“Honestly, I just sort of took some time for myself and tried to not be online as much because I was getting into not the best place,” she said.
She also revealed that her negative thoughts reached a breaking point and she “just broke down in tears” while doing her makeup routine last week.
“I was on the plane and I had a panic attack,” she added.
“I’ve just been struggling a bit. It’s my happy place to come on here and talk and share things,” Earle said.
She added that she had “actually recorded a video like this a few times” to talk about what she had been going through.
“But the other times I was recording it, I was crying and I was like, let me just collect myself a little more,” she added, noting that she is slowly starting to feel better.
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Alix Earle Slammed Online Haters for Her Mental Health Taking a Nosedive
The “Hot Mess” host also alleged that the main reason behind her mental health deteriorating was the negative comments that she receives on nearly every post.
She noted that she had “always been fine with reading” what critics had to say, adding “that’s what you subject yourself to when you post yourself online.”
“But recently, I don’t know. It's felt more negative,” she stated.
“Obviously it’s gonna get to you or make you overthink when you’re constantly reading about what you’re doing, the way you look, who you’re hanging out with, what you’re saying,” she continued.
She also said that she has felt like “every time” she shared a post, haters would criticize her.
“It just turns into something bigger,” she said, before adding, “I’m just trying to share my human experiences."
The media personality also pointed out the “double standard,” saying people could leave the “nastiest things,” but if she were to say similar things about them, she’d be called the “biggest b----- ever.”
Earle also shared that she spent time with friends in Miami to take her mind off things, adding that while she loves her work as a content creator, it “shouldn’t result in hating” herself.