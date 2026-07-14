Alix Earle Shows Off Her Bum in Red Bathing Suit During Luxe Boat Day: Photos

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Alix Earle is making the most of summer with a stylish seaside escape. The social media star recently shared a series of eye-catching photos from a yacht outing, where she showed off a bold red one-piece swimsuit that highlighted her sun-kissed glow and toned physique.

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Source: @alixearle/Instagram Alix Earle shared new vacation photos from a yacht outing, where she wore a bold red one-piece swimsuit.

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In one standout photo, Earle posed at the back of the yacht with her rear facing the camera while looking over her shoulder. The high-cut swimsuit, flowing blonde hair and waterfront views created the perfect golden-hour moment. She continued the photo session on the yacht's sun deck, posing playfully while showing off the swimsuit's plunging neckline. Earle kept her look simple with loose, tousled hair and minimal accessories, letting the bright red swimsuit steal the spotlight. Another snap showed the podcast host standing barefoot along the yacht's railing while looking back at the camera. The peaceful water and green shoreline in the background added to the vacation feel of the photos.

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Earle's Wimbledon Look Sparks Online Debate

Source: @alixearle/Instagram Alix Earle's Wimbledon outfit sparked online reactions, with some fans praising the look while others felt it was too dramatic for the tournament.

The latest summer update comes shortly after Earle made headlines for her appearance at Wimbledon, where her fashion choice quickly became a topic of conversation online. “Get dressed with me for Wimbledon,” she said at the start of the video before her sister Ashtin Earle helped her slip into a creamy lace skirt, a floral jacquard corset top and a matching blazer. “I feel like a princess 🎾🎾🧚🏼,” the influencer wrote in the caption. While many fans loved the look, others felt the outfit was too dramatic for the traditional tennis tournament. “You look great, but this outfit is just not Wimbledon. Wimbledon is simple and classy,” one person wrote. Another added, "You look like you are going for tea, not tennis," while someone else joked, "It's not Bridgerton, it's Wimbledon." Rather than addressing the criticism, Alix appeared to embrace the attention surrounding her outfit. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model later shared more photos from the event, including a mirror selfie that gave followers another look at the full ensemble. She styled the fitted corset-inspired outfit with oversized sunglasses and a quilted handbag. "Off to Bridgerton .. I mean Wimbledon," she joked in the caption.

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Earle Shares Her Fitness Routine

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Source: @alixearle/Instagram The influencer's yacht photos highlighted her relaxed vacation style, featuring minimal accessories and a scenic waterfront backdrop.

Beyond fashion and travel moments, Alix has also opened up about her approach to staying active. In March, the influencer shared a glimpse into her workout routine and admitted she was trying something outside of her usual gym habits. “Usually, I go to a Pilates class, or I have, like, the same routine I always do in the gym,” Alix said in a post. “So this was good for me to, like, follow along and do something else — though I was struggling a little bit.”

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Source: @alixearle/Instagram Alix Earle previously opened up about her fitness routine, sharing that Pilates, gym workouts and proper breathing techniques help her stay active.