Single Alix Earle Poses Topless in Bed Amid Tom Brady Fling: Hot Photos
March 15 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Alix Earle shook up her Instagram feed on March 14 when she shared a new photo of herself posing topless in bed.
"Lost files," the social media influencer, 25, captioned a series of random and mismatched photos.
Alix Earle Shared a New Selfie While Staying in Bed
One shot had Earle lying sideways on a white bedsheet as she covered her chest and her face with her phone.
Another sizzling snap had the starlet smiling on a boat as she rocked a burgundy bikini, sunglasses and matching sunhat.
One funny photo featured Earle washing her face in the bathroom and covered her cheeks with foaming cleanser.
Her other pics were of colorful green matcha drinks and purple tea beverages in plastic to-go cups.
The content creator also added a photo where she was getting her makeup done as her blonde hair was curled up in large rollers. She donned gunmetal-gray eyeshadow and a peachy pink lip for the look.
More shots saw Earle cuddling up to her dog and kitten while in bed.
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Rumors of Alix Earle and Tom Brady's Relationship Began Earlier This Year
Rumors have been floating around for a some time now that a romance between the TikTok star and NFL legend Tom Brady have been heating up.
Speculation about Brady, 48, and Earle's possible relationship surfaced earlier this year after they were seen having fun together on New Year's. They were also canoodling again in February during a pre-Super Bowl party.
However, a source told Us Weekly on March 13 that the flames are keeping things easygoing.
“Alix and Tom have never been serious and their relationship has always been casual and ‘I’ll see you when I see you’ vibe,” the insider noted. “She is doing her own thing and having fun, and is not worried about if Tom is seeing other people or the nature of their relationship."
"She’s not his type and he does not want to be tied down right now," they went on. The report comes amid news that the retired football star had spent time with Scooter Braun’s ex-wife, Yael Cohen, recently.
Earle announced her split from NFL player Braxton Berrios in December 2025 after two years of dating, while Brady was previously married to model Gisele Bündchen.
“Braxton and I are no longer together,” she confessed in a TikTok video last year. “We have been doing long distance since, basically, June, and we haven’t got to see each other that often. It’s just been really difficult for me.”