Single Alix Earle Poses Topless in Bed Amid Tom Brady Fling: Hot Photos

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Alix Earle shook up her Instagram feed on March 14 when she shared a new photo of herself posing topless in bed. "Lost files," the social media influencer, 25, captioned a series of random and mismatched photos.

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Alix Earle Shared a New Selfie While Staying in Bed

Source: @alixearle/Instagram The influencer shared a new photo where she wore nothing but a bedsheet.

One shot had Earle lying sideways on a white bedsheet as she covered her chest and her face with her phone. Another sizzling snap had the starlet smiling on a boat as she rocked a burgundy bikini, sunglasses and matching sunhat. One funny photo featured Earle washing her face in the bathroom and covered her cheeks with foaming cleanser.

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Source: @alixearle/Instagram Alix Earle got her makeup and hair done in her latest snap.

Her other pics were of colorful green matcha drinks and purple tea beverages in plastic to-go cups. The content creator also added a photo where she was getting her makeup done as her blonde hair was curled up in large rollers. She donned gunmetal-gray eyeshadow and a peachy pink lip for the look. More shots saw Earle cuddling up to her dog and kitten while in bed.

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Rumors of Alix Earle and Tom Brady's Relationship Began Earlier This Year

Source: @alixearle/Instagram Alix Earle and Tom Brady were seen together at a New Year's party earlier this year.

Rumors have been floating around for a some time now that a romance between the TikTok star and NFL legend Tom Brady have been heating up. Speculation about Brady, 48, and Earle's possible relationship surfaced earlier this year after they were seen having fun together on New Year's. They were also canoodling again in February during a pre-Super Bowl party. However, a source told Us Weekly on March 13 that the flames are keeping things easygoing.

Source: MEGA 'Alix and Tom have never been serious,' one insider said.