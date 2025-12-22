Single Alix Earle Flaunts Enviable Bikini Body During Girls' Trip to Cabo Following Braxton Berrios Split: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Alix Earl is setting Cabo on fire!

The Dancing With the Stars alum fired up Instagram after sharing a series of sizzling snaps from her girls’ getaway. In the first photo, Earle lounged sultrily on a white daybed inside a breezy gazebo, rocking an abstract maroon bikini that barely stayed in place.

Source: @alix_earle/Instagram Alix Earle shared bikini photos from her Cabo girls’ trip.

She later snapped a bathroom mirror selfie, putting her toned abs on full display as she posed confidently for the camera. The pics didn’t stop there, as Earle followed up with a closer, moodier shot taken in a dimly lit room that highlighted her figure even more.

In another moment from the trip, she was seen dipping into a pool, locking eyes with the camera as she struck a racy pose.

“🌴☀️🤸🏼,” she captioned the post.

Fans immediately flooded the comments section with praise. “wow ur amazing,” one follower wrote, while another gushed, “abs are insaneeee😍.” “An actual angel 🔥,” a third chimed in. “Omg this bathing suit is so cute,” another fan added. A fifth referenced a viral TikTok sound, writing, “This is 100% your look Connie baby.”

Source: @alix_earle/Instagram The 'DWTS' star howed off her toned abs in a patterned bikini.

The steamy post comes shortly after Earle confirmed her split from NFL player Braxton Berrios following two years of dating. The former couple had previously brushed off breakup rumors after fans noticed Berrios was absent from all of Earle’s Dancing With the Stars performances, which they attributed to his demanding football schedule.

“Braxton and I are no longer together,” the former University of Miami student told fans in a tearful TikTok shared on December 13. “We have been doing long distance since, basically, June and we haven’t got to see each other that often. It’s just been really difficult for me.”

Source: @alix_earle/Instagram Alix Earle recently confirmed her breakup from Braxton Berrios.

The “Hot Mess With Alix Earle” podcast host admitted she felt “really motivated” to move to Los Angeles after her time on the show, but realized that doing so would put additional strain on their relationship.

Source: @alix_earle/Instagram The model said long distance made their relationship difficult.

“I think that was a scary thing for me to realize because it meant us not being in the same place. A part of me also really wants to be focusing on myself right now,” she explained. “I want him to have someone who can be there for him 24/7 and support him. He wasn’t really expecting that of me … I constantly felt guilty.”

Source: MEGA The former flames were first spotted in 2023.