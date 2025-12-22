Single Alix Earle Flaunts Enviable Bikini Body During Girls' Trip to Cabo Following Braxton Berrios Split: Photos
Dec. 22 2025, Published 10:16 a.m. ET
Alix Earl is setting Cabo on fire!
The Dancing With the Stars alum fired up Instagram after sharing a series of sizzling snaps from her girls’ getaway.
In the first photo, Earle lounged sultrily on a white daybed inside a breezy gazebo, rocking an abstract maroon bikini that barely stayed in place.
She later snapped a bathroom mirror selfie, putting her toned abs on full display as she posed confidently for the camera.
The pics didn’t stop there, as Earle followed up with a closer, moodier shot taken in a dimly lit room that highlighted her figure even more.
In another moment from the trip, she was seen dipping into a pool, locking eyes with the camera as she struck a racy pose.
“🌴☀️🤸🏼,” she captioned the post.
Fans immediately flooded the comments section with praise.
“wow ur amazing,” one follower wrote, while another gushed, “abs are insaneeee😍.”
“An actual angel 🔥,” a third chimed in.
“Omg this bathing suit is so cute,” another fan added.
A fifth referenced a viral TikTok sound, writing, “This is 100% your look Connie baby.”
The steamy post comes shortly after Earle confirmed her split from NFL player Braxton Berrios following two years of dating. The former couple had previously brushed off breakup rumors after fans noticed Berrios was absent from all of Earle’s Dancing With the Stars performances, which they attributed to his demanding football schedule.
“Braxton and I are no longer together,” the former University of Miami student told fans in a tearful TikTok shared on December 13. “We have been doing long distance since, basically, June and we haven’t got to see each other that often. It’s just been really difficult for me.”
The “Hot Mess With Alix Earle” podcast host admitted she felt “really motivated” to move to Los Angeles after her time on the show, but realized that doing so would put additional strain on their relationship.
“I think that was a scary thing for me to realize because it meant us not being in the same place. A part of me also really wants to be focusing on myself right now,” she explained. “I want him to have someone who can be there for him 24/7 and support him. He wasn’t really expecting that of me … I constantly felt guilty.”
Earle and Berrios were first spotted together publicly in May 2023, shortly after the Houston Texans wide receiver’s split from Sophia Culpo. That September, Earle addressed cheating rumors during a "Call Her Daddy" interview, making it clear the pair “were not together” when she and Berrios began their romance.