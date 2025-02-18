Alix Earle Sets Pulses Racing by Posing in Tiny Knit Bikini for Upcoming 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Issue: Photos
Alix Earle is making waves as she graces the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit June 2025 digital issue.
In the shot, Earle posed by a pool, holding onto the handrail. She wore a beige crocheted micro G-string bikini with bronze accents, letting her curves take center stage. Adding body chains to the mix, she elevated her look even further.
Switching it up, Earle rocked a tiny dark bronze bikini paired with matching glasses, while her hair was styled in a messy, carefree way.
Yu Tsai shot the sizzling photos in Jamaica.
Earle also shared a behind-the-scenes peek on Instagram as she prepped for the shoot.
“Let’s shoot for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit,” she captioned the video, adding Tyla’s “Push 2 Start” as she posed on a balcony in her bathrobe.
Of course, her fans couldn’t stop gushing over the snaps.
“I love the natty blonde 😍😍,” one fan commented.
“she is THE ALIX EARLE,” another wrote.
“Great makeup hair,” said a third.
“DYNAMITE!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 congrats,” a fourth fan exclaimed, while a fifth added, “Obsessed with you.”
The Miami college student-turned-TikTok sensation, who made her SI Swimsuit debut as the magazine’s digital cover star in 2024, called this opportunity her “long-time dream.”
"I’m deeply honored to be named their first-ever digital cover star,” the host of "Hot Mess" podcast shared in a press release at the time. “Becoming part of the SI family and joining alongside such strong, powerful, and inspiring women is incredibly meaningful to me."
This latest modeling gig comes after Earle appeared in Carl’s Jr.'s latest commercial.
Earle teased her eye-popping outfit on Instagram, donning a red string micro top with just two stars covering her chest, paired with an acid-washed gray denim mini skirt. Her iconic blonde locks framed her face perfectly.
"Is this too much for a little Carl’s Jr. commercial?" she joked in the video, captioning it, “This top is perfect we had to ⭐️⭐️⭐️ @carlsjr.”
Naturally, her followers were all in.
“Outfit was a slay 🔥,” one fan raved, while another declared, “2025 is the year to unleash the girls👏🏻.”
Someone else reminisced about Carl’s Jr.'s past bombshell ads, saying, “Ask @parishilton she knows bc that’s prob the last Carl’s commercial I remember!!!! 🔥😍.”
“U look SO GOOD ALIX,” another fan added.
Just before her post, Carl’s Jr. shared the full ad in a joint Instagram post with Earle.
“For those who haven’t seen this live… you’re welcome. Stop by Carl’s Jr. 2/10 and get a hangover burger for FREE all day 🍔 all you have to do is download the app and join My Rewards 😉,” the brand captioned the post.
In the commercial, Earle promoted the new “hangover burger,” a loaded breakfast sandwich perfect for football fans recovering after the big game.
“Just what you need to cure that post-party bug,” Earle said while strutting through a car wash in her tiny outfit before taking a bite of the burger.