It's Over! All of the Signs Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Were Headed for a Split
It's the day Bravo fans thought would never come.
According to insiders, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' golden couple, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky, have officially separated after 27 years of marriage.
"Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof," an insider close to the estranged couple — who share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15 — revealed. "They remain amicable as they figure out what's next for them and their family."
Fans of the reality stars had speculated there was trouble in paradise after the Halloween actress failed to post a photo with the Buying Beverly Hills star since July of 2022 (other than a sponsored ad and a throwback celebrating their daughters). The former pair also raised eyebrows in January when Richards failed to share a snap for her wedding anniversary with Umansky.
Eventually, the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip star did post a Father's Day and a birthday tribute for the real estate agent. However, followers could not help but pick up on her words' having a more friendly than romantic tone from years past. Social media users also noticed that despite Umansky posting for Richards for Valentine's Day and her birthday, the former boutique owner did not like or comment.
Speculation continued to run rampant as Richards began to spend more time with country music singer Morgan Wade as eagled-eyed fans picked up on the pair's matching heart tattoos and rings. The pals even visited Mexico with friends during Richard's anniversary with Umansky.
The final straw came in June, as the entire Richards and Umansky family came together for Kim Richards' daughter Whitney Davis' wedding in Aspen.
Fans pointed out that the former child star, the businessman, and their daughters — including Richards' daughter from a previous relationship, Farrah Brit, 34 — only stood together in a group photo. Richards and Umansky did not pose together and took separate shots with each of their girls.