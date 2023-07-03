It's Over! All of the Signs Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Were Headed for a Split

"Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof," an insider close to the estranged couple — who share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15 — revealed. "They remain amicable as they figure out what's next for them and their family."

Fans of the reality stars had speculated there was trouble in paradise after the Halloween actress failed to post a photo with the Buying Beverly Hills star since July of 2022 (other than a sponsored ad and a throwback celebrating their daughters). The former pair also raised eyebrows in January when Richards failed to share a snap for her wedding anniversary with Umansky.