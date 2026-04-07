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Shocking Twist: 'Intelligent' Alleged Murderer Luigi Mangione Is Pen Pals With MAGA Podcaster

split of Luigi Mangione and keyboard.
Source: MEGA; UNSPLASH

MAGA podcaster Patrick Bet-David revealed his unlikely prison pen pal: accused UnitedHealthcare murderer Luigi Mangione.

April 7 2026, Published 6:41 p.m. ET

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MAGA podcaster Patrick Bet-David revealed that he is pen pals with Luigi Mangione, the man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in 2024.

Mangione, 27, currently held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, wrote a two-page letter to Bet-David, who described the letter as "intellectual" and "witty," noting it included riddles and philosophical references.

“This was written as if a kid went to Harvard or Yale — good writer, sense of humor, sarcasm, witty, even a riddle in there,” Bet-David said. “You can tell he’s very intellectual, deep meaning in the way he’s writing his stuff.”

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image of The alleged murderer is behind bars in New York.
Source: MEGA

The alleged murderer is behind bars in New York.

Admitting he was reluctant to respond to it, the podcaster said he did so recently, noting how Mangione could have been a positive asset to society.

“This guy had back issues, he had certain health problems, and his grandpa was a very successful businessman. He had the trajectory of — he was a valedictorian, this is not a regular kid, he is a valedictorian,” Bet-David said. “Could have been a net positive to society, working, building a business, creating jobs, maybe getting involved in politics, doing something positive for the world. He had the brain to do it, he had the genetics to do it.”

Bet-David revealed that Mangione, who actually attended the Ivy League University of Pennsylvania, also held a one-hour phone call with his team.

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image of Luigi Mangione faces a maximum penalty of life in prison without parole if convicted on his remaining stalking charges.
Source: @Valuetainment/Youtube

Luigi Mangione faces a maximum penalty of life in prison without parole if convicted on his remaining stalking charges.

In June 2025, the comely inmate, who has received countless love letters from admirers, released a list of 27 things he was grateful for from jail. He explicitly listed Bet-David's book, Your Next Five Moves, as item No. 7.

Bet-David said he sent six books to Mangione, who faces a maximum penalty of life in prison without parole if convicted on his remaining stalking charges.

Mangione reportedly told Bet-David that "a lot of Gen Z girls" were unhappy about his public appreciation for the podcaster's book.

Mangione jokingly told Bet-David, "You have a Gen Z female problem.”

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image of The podcaster said he's writing letters back and forth with Luigi Mangione.
Source: MEGA

The podcaster said he's writing letters back and forth with Luigi Mangione.

While Bet-David has expressed strong disapproval of Mangione's alleged actions — calling him a "bad person" and advocating for the death penalty in such cases — he also stated a desire to understand the mindset that leads to such violence.

He has used the platform of his "PBD Podcast" to discuss the letters and what they reveal about Mangione's influence and mindset.

Bet-David is a prominent Iranian-American entrepreneur, author, and media personality best known as the founder of Valuetainment, a business-focused media brand and YouTube channel where he advocates free-market capitalism, conservative values, and outspoken support for President Donald Trump.

image of Luigi Mangione’s federal trial for the murder of Thompson has been delayed to October 2026.
Source: MEGA

Luigi Mangione’s federal trial for the murder of Thompson has been delayed to October 2026.

Mangione’s federal trial for the murder of Thompson has been delayed to October 2026 (with potential for 2027) by a New York federal judge due to scheduling conflicts with his New York state trial, which is scheduled to begin June 8.

Prosecutors are not appealing the decision that removed the death penalty from the federal case, meaning Mangione does not face capital punishment if convicted.

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