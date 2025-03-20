Allison Holker Puts Toned Bikini Body on Full Display During Gorgeous Beach Day: Photos
Allison Holker was glowing while enjoying some well-deserved R&R!
In a carousel of images shared to Instagram on Thursday, March 20, the 37-year-old showed off her fit figure while posing in a flattering bikini.
"Much needed reset and relax day ☀️," she captioned the breathtaking post.
Holker looked absolutely stunning in the two-piece swimsuit — which included a pair of low-rise, cheeky bottoms and a cleavage-baring, halter-styled top. The bikini uniquely featured a gold cut-out piece holding the fabric together at the center of her chest.
The So You Think You Can Dance star accessorized her gorgeous beach day ensemble with a pretty necklace, sunglasses and a rose-colored lip.
In the first photo included in the series of sultry snaps, Holker — whose toned tummy was put on full display — smiled softly at the camera while placing one hand in her hair and standing barefoot in the sand.
The second alluring image showcased the television personality's backside as she turned away from the camera, with her bum facing the calm, blue water.
All six pictures of Holker made fans drool, as the mom-of-three's nearly 4 million Instagram followers gushed over the beauty queen in the comments section of her post.
- Allison Holker Says 'No One Had Any Inkling' Stephen 'tWitch' Boss 'Was Low' Prior to Shocking Death: 'He Didn't Want People to Know'
- Ellen DeGeneres Has 'Been So Lovely' to Allison Holker and Her Kids After Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Suicide
- Allison Holker Raved About Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Prior To Untimely Death, Said They Were Still In The 'Lovey Phase'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"So much respect! A women who takes care of her mind and body. Being the example! YOU look amazing! 👌🏻," an admirer exclaimed of Holker, while another supporter added: "Legs for days!! 3 more months and I’ll be in the Keys for the summer. I can’t wait because I’m so pasty. I need sun!"
"As a fellow widow, I embrace your ability to find joy after heartbreak. I’m working on mine. Don’t let the mean people define you," a third fan admitted of Holker, whose late husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, devastatingly died by suicide in December 2022.
Boss was found deceased with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head inside of his motel room at the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, Calif.
Last month, Holker emotionally recalled her final night with The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ before he took his own life more than two years ago.
"He came home and he was very triggered. Me and [daughter] Weslie were watching White Lotus … and he came in and I could tell something was wrong," she explained during a February podcast appearance.
Weslie is Holker's 16-year-old daughter who was adopted by Boss after he tied the knot with his wife in 2013. They later welcomed Maddox, 8, and Zaia, 5.
Holker "wondered" if Boss "was at the hotel already" when he texted her a "tree emoji" that night, which was typically his way of informing her he was stopping at the dispensary.
"Is that why he came home so triggered? Had he attempted and then got scared and then was too shameful to tell me?" she questioned.