Allison Holker All Smiles With 3 Children at 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Premiere Nearly 6 Months After Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death
Allison Holker was all smiles when she brought her three kids, Weslie, 15, Maddox, 7, and Zaia, 3, to the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif., on Tuesday, May 30.
The dancer seemed happy as she posed on the carpet — nearly six months after her husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, passed away.
Scroll through the gallery below to see the family out and about.
The mom-of-three dressed up in a denim top and bottom, which she paired with white heels.
Meanwhile, Weslie rocked an all-black outfit while the two little ones wore matching red outfits and shoes.
Holker has been cherishing small moments ever since her world changed on December 13, 2022.
“Happy Birthday WESLIE! I am so proud of the beautiful woman that you are,” she wrote via Instagram of her eldest child. “I always say you are my wise owl, you have a stunning old soul that has a beautiful grasp of life and the world. You are making an impact in this world by just expressing who you are and what you believe in. I am honored to be at your side during your journey. I love you babygirl @weslierboss … happy 15!!”
As OK! previously reported, the DJ, 40, was found dead in his hotel room.
"No one had any inkling that he was low. He didn't want people to know," the 35-year-old told People. "He just wanted to be everyone's Superman and protector. It's been really hard because I can't understand what was happening in that moment [he died]."
"Stephen brought so much joy to this world, and he deserves to be remembered as the beautiful man he was," she said of his legacy.
The Dancing With the Stars alum is now open and honest with her kids about their father and what he was going through, adding that when she wants to get in touch with him, she knows where to go.
"Stars are so important to me because that's where we believe he is. I knew I wanted to have him find peace," she shared. "I was under the stars by myself and I told him, 'I forgive you, and I hope you're with us.' Talking to him and expressing all those emotions of forgiveness and sadness but also love and joy was so healing."