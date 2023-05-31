Allison Holker All Smiles With 3 Children at 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Premiere Nearly 6 Months After Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death

Allison Holker was all smiles when she brought her three kids, Weslie, 15, Maddox, 7, and Zaia, 3, to the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif., on Tuesday, May 30.

The dancer seemed happy as she posed on the carpet — nearly six months after her husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, passed away.

Scroll through the gallery below to see the family out and about.