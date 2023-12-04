Allison Holker Admits 'Grief Never Ends' Nearly 1 Year After Her Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Committed Suicide
Allison Holker continues to mourn the devastating loss of her husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss.
The mom-of-three posted an emotional message about grief nearly one year after the famous DJ tragically died by suicide on December 13, 2022.
"Grief never ends .. but every season of challenge has an expiration date. Keep believing and keep dancing through," Holker wrote alongside two professional photos of herself.
While she didn't specifically mention Boss by name, it's assumed she was referring to the tragedy of losing her husband of almost 10 years.
Friends and family of Holker flooded the comments section expressing warm wishes toward Holker — who shares Weslie, 15, Maddox, 7, and Zaia, 3, with the late The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ and producer.
"Grief is love and it never ends but it will shape shift to new happier seasons. Sending so much love ♥️," wrote Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, while actress Christina DeRosa expressed: "I know grief is SO messy and non-linear. You are SO strong and I see you constantly shining bright. You will eternally love and eternally grieve and that's all okay. I am loving and grieving and sending you more strength."
Some fans personally related to Holker's situation, with one stating, "I was widowed at 29 by suicide, and this caption really does encapsulate the truth. Keep fighting for the light. Life is beautiful. Proud of you!"
Added another, "It has been 1.5 years since my husband took his life. Some days are so lonely and other days I feel so liberated to go forth and work toward this new life God's called me to. I just keep putting my trust in him. Your journey has given me strength keep pressing. Life is still beautiful. Sending you so much love. I appreciate your vulnerability more than you know!"
Boss and Holker tied the knot in 2013 after connecting as costars on So You Think You Can Dance.
Just three days before his death, the longtime lovers celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary.
"It’s our 9th anniversary!! I couldn’t be more grateful to celebrate this perfect magical day!!! Saying YES to @sir_twitch_alot has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life!! I feel so blessed and loved!! I love you baby and I will never take you or OUR love for granted! I LOVE YOU," Holker wrote at the time.
As OK! reported, Boss was found dead in the bathroom of his hotel room at the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, Calif., after taking his life by means of a self-inflicted gun shot wound.