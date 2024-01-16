Allison Holker Admits She Dealt With 'Way More Grief and Trauma' Than She Ever Expected Following Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death

"I always try to live my life after I wake up in the morning from a place of gratitude," she explained. "I think life is the gift that we get to experience. But through this last year, I would truly say I have experienced way more grief and trauma than I ever expected."

"I found myself in so many more lows than I ever expected and at times did not know the best way to get myself through," the So You Think You Can Dance star said of dealing with her husband's passing. "And so, I would just sometimes scream and cry hysterically like I was never going to be able to pull it together."