Allison Holker and Her Kids Visit Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Grave on His 41st Birthday: 'We Feel Your Presence'

Source: @allisonholker/instagram
Sep. 29 2023, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Less than one year after Stephen "tWitch" Boss passed away, his wife, Allison Holker, shared some sweet photos with her kidsMaddox, Zaia and Weslie — at the late dancer's gravesite on what would have been his 41st birthday.

"We honor our beautiful, sweet, kind and loving Stephen tWitch Laurel Boss. Forever on our hearts and minds carrying us, guiding us and lifting us. We feel your presence every day and will forever be grateful for the beautiful times we shared together. We feel your arms wrapping around us and holding us up on this day. Happy birthday my love @sir_twitch_alot a day we will always celebrate the gift you were and still are to this world. We love you!" she captioned a slew of snaps via Instagram on Friday, September 29.

Allison Holker posted the sweet moment on September 29.

Many took to the comments section to send the blonde beauty, 35, some sweet messages, including Ellen DeGeneres, who worked with Boss for years.

"It’s a beautiful day. Sending you all so much love," the comedian wrote.

One person wrote, "You’re an incredible woman. Sending you all so much love xx," while another said, "❤️❤️❤️ I’m proud of you, you’re so incredibly strong."

The DJ died by suicide in 2022.

As OK! previously reported, Boss died by suicide in December 2022, and he was later found in a hotel room.

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans," Holker later said in a statement of the tragic incident. "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

Allison Holker said she didn't know what her husband was going through.

The mom-of-three previously shared that she had no clue what Boss was really thinking prior to his tragic death.

"No one had any inkling that he was low. He didn't want people to know," she told People. "He just wanted to be everyone's Superman and protector. It's been really hard because I can't understand what was happening in that moment [he died]."

"Stephen brought so much joy to this world, and he deserves to be remembered as the beautiful man he was," she said of his legacy.

Allison Holker is a mom to three kids.

The TV host has been open and honest with her children about what happened to Boss.

"Stars are so important to me because that's where we believe he is. I knew I wanted to have him find peace," she shared. "I was under the stars by myself and I told him, 'I forgive you, and I hope you're with us.' Talking to him and expressing all those emotions of forgiveness and sadness but also love and joy was so healing."

