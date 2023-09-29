Allison Holker and Her Kids Visit Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Grave on His 41st Birthday: 'We Feel Your Presence'

Less than one year after Stephen "tWitch" Boss passed away, his wife, Allison Holker, shared some sweet photos with her kids — Maddox, Zaia and Weslie — at the late dancer's gravesite on what would have been his 41st birthday.

"We honor our beautiful, sweet, kind and loving Stephen tWitch Laurel Boss. Forever on our hearts and minds carrying us, guiding us and lifting us. We feel your presence every day and will forever be grateful for the beautiful times we shared together. We feel your arms wrapping around us and holding us up on this day. Happy birthday my love @sir_twitch_alot a day we will always celebrate the gift you were and still are to this world. We love you!" she captioned a slew of snaps via Instagram on Friday, September 29.