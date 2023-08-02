OK Magazine
Allison Holker Praised for Bringing 3 Kids to Disney World 7 Months Following Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Tragic Suicide: 'You're So Strong'

Source: @allisonholker/Instagram
By:

Aug. 2 2023, Published 11:10 a.m. ET

The most magical place in the world!

On Tuesday, August 1, Allison Holker took her three kids to Disney World — seven months after husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, sadly committed suicide.

allison holker
The mother-of-three shared a series of photos on Instagram along with daughters, Weslie, 15, Zaia, 3, and son, Maddox, 7. The foursome was accompanied by two others and posed in front of the famous Cinderella's castle, in addition to meeting Mickey Mouse.

"DISNEYWORLD," the blonde beauty penned.

In response, fans gushed over the family's fun filled day, particularly praising Holker for her strength as the brood continues to mourn the DJ.

"You are so strong and an amazing role model!!! What a wonderful mamma you are to your kids ❤️❤️❤️❤️," one person wrote about the 35-year-old, while a second user said, "So very Proud of you! ❤️"

allison holker
Others raved about what an inspiration the dancer has been to them amid her tough last few months, saying, "As someone who has been struggling with my mental and emotional health I thank you for bringing awareness to this. I really hope y'all are enjoying your vacation. Your babies are beautiful and the world's reminder of their daddy!"

Another added, "Warms my heart to see you out and about with the kiddos.. you are a phenomenal woman, loving mother .. such an inspiration to us all.. the epitome of strength.. I admire you so much and tell myself you can, so can all of us.. such a beautiful light!"

Some users even pointed out how much Maddox reminded them of the late dancer, writing, "Your son is looking more and more like his dad with that hair cut ❤️, while another said, "Your son looks soooo much like twitch. I'm sure his shining down and watching over all of you. Much blessings to you all."

As OK! previously reported, in May, the Footloose alum opened up about the passing of her husband on the Today show.

"I still feel like the rest of the world where I'm still shocked," she said. "No one's ready for that moment and there's no one that saw this coming. No one — and that breaks my heart too."

"He wanted to be the strong one for everyone, and I think that was a little scary for him to think that he might need to ask for help," Holker added.

