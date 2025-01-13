Ally Lewber Hints at 'New Beginnings' in New TikTok Video After Boyfriend James Kennedy's Domestic Violence Arrest: 'There's a Lot Happening'
Ally Lewber’s been mostly silent since James Kennedy was arrested for a domestic violence incident involving her, but now she’s returned to social media to open up on the new year and what is in store.
Lewber, who is an astrologer, took to TikTok to share some predictions for 2025 — and her words seemed to ring especially true for her given her current situation.
Sharing this is a “challenging, scary time” due to the wildfires, Lewber told followers it’s vital to find things that bring “comfort and peace.”
Diving into the readings, the Vanderpump Rules star explained “some very important planets” are “switching signs.”
“And that’s a really big deal when planets switch signs,” Lewber continued. “It brings change. And it’s a transition period. This year is a transition. We are moving into new territory that we haven’t experienced ever or in a really long time. We’re all experiencing and co-creating a new reality together.”
The former reality show star said it’s “up to us on how we want to show up this year,” before going on to discuss what the future holds.
“We can expect change, which for us humans is not easy, but always rewarding,” she added. “It’s great to feel. Again, we’re human. But it’s also nice to just remember we’re in the process of change. There’s still so much magic to look forward to this year.”
Change is a topic Lewber is all too familiar with as of late.
Lewber and Kennedy have been romantically involved since 2022, but things took a negative turn on December 10, 2024, when Kennedy was arrested for a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery. In the police report, it noted Kennedy “lifted” Lewber up and “threw her to the ground.”
In the wake of the incident, Lewber took to her Instagram Story on December 14, 2024, to thank her fans for their “love and support” and for “checking in me.”
"I'm okay and taking the time I need right now,” she added. “I deeply appreciate all the kindness and respect for my privacy during this time."
On Tuesday, December 17, 2024, Kennedy issued a statement about the ordeal via his Instagram Story.
“I am committed to making meaningful changes in my life,” he shared. “I am taking time to focus on my sobriety, personal growth, and being present for my loved ones. Navigating challenging moments is not easy, but I am determined to learn, grow, and move forward with the incredible support system around me.”
In the wake of the domestic violence dispute, Lewber moved out of the home the pair shared together, however, she has not announced a split from him.
Aside from photos showing him helping her move out, the pair have not been spotted together since.