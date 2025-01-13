Ally Lewber Hints at 'New Beginnings' in New TikTok Video After Boyfriend James Kennedy's Domestic Violence Arrest: 'There's a Lot Happening'

Lewber, who is an astrologer, took to TikTok to share some predictions for 2025 — and her words seemed to ring especially true for her given her current situation.

Sharing this is a “challenging, scary time” due to the wildfires, Lewber told followers it’s vital to find things that bring “comfort and peace.”

Diving into the readings, the Vanderpump Rules star explained “some very important planets” are “switching signs.”