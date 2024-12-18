Nick Viall Slams Lisa Vanderpump Over Her 'Embarrassing' Silence After James Kennedy's 'Disturbing' Domestic Violence Arrest

The Bachelor alum, 44, put The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 64, on blast during the Tuesday, December 17, episode of his "Viall Files" podcast, slamming the fact she has yet to speak out in response to Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy 's recent domestic violence arrest.

Viall felt it was only fair for Vanderpump to publicly address the matter after being "a huge supporter" of Kennedy, 32, throughout various past scandals he's found himself at the center of over the years.

"For her to have had James' back the whole time and this to come out and for Lisa Vanderpump not to say anything? It's been almost a week," he ridiculed. "You need to speak out. The fact that you haven't spoken out yet is embarrassing for you."