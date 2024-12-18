Nick Viall Slams Lisa Vanderpump Over Her 'Embarrassing' Silence After James Kennedy's 'Disturbing' Domestic Violence Arrest
Nick Viall isn't pleased with Lisa Vanderpump.
The Bachelor alum, 44, put The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 64, on blast during the Tuesday, December 17, episode of his "Viall Files" podcast, slamming the fact she has yet to speak out in response to Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy's recent domestic violence arrest.
Viall felt it was only fair for Vanderpump to publicly address the matter after being "a huge supporter" of Kennedy, 32, throughout various past scandals he's found himself at the center of over the years.
"For her to have had James' back the whole time and this to come out and for Lisa Vanderpump not to say anything? It's been almost a week," he ridiculed. "You need to speak out. The fact that you haven't spoken out yet is embarrassing for you."
In addition to calling out Vanderpump, Viall and his wife, Natalie Joy, provided their own disgusted reactions to Kennedy's arrest while expressing sympathy for his girlfriend, Ally Lewber.
"The police reports are very disturbing," Viall admitted, as Joy, 26, informed listeners how the arrest documents claimed Kennedy "lifted [Lewber] up and threw her to the ground."
Viall declared: "I don’t have any patience for any guy that lays hands on a woman, period, whatsoever. F--- that guy. … I hope he never works again."
As for the fate of his career, Joy mentioned how the famed DJ already "lost his residency in Vegas" as a result of the incident.
Calling Kennedy a "piece of s---," Viall noted: "Maybe I've been living under a rock, but James has a history of this."
The Bachelor Nation member's wife referenced how Kennedy's Vanderpump Rules costar Kristen Doute tried coming forward about her ex's alleged physical abuse, but "everyone called her crazy."
Doute — who dated Kennedy from 2013-2015 — was quick to react to news of her former fling's arrest, as she re-shared an article about him being taken into police custody alongside one simple word: "FINALLY."
Kennedy broke his silence on the matter via Instagram on Tuesday, December 17, insisting he is "committed to making meaningful changes" in his life after the alleged domestic violence dispute between him and Lewber.
"I am taking time to focus on my sobriety, personal growth and being present for my loved ones," continued Kennedy, who was charged with domestic battery upon a spouse or cohabitant and later released from jail on $20,000 bail.
His social media statement concluded: "Navigating challenging moments is not easy, but I am determined to learn, grow, and move forward with the incredible support system around me."