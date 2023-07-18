'It's All a Grift': Alyssa Farah Griffin Accuses Former Boss Donald Trump of Profiting Off His Legal Bills
Alyssa Farah Griffin is over defending her former boss Donald Trump. While on The View, the political strategist spoke about how Trump claimed he's a target in the Department of Justice's investigation into the January 6th insurrection.
Back when Farah Griffin, 34, was working for the 77-year-old businessman, she met with the Department of Justice and the January 6 Committee, who “were very interested in sort of whether [Trump] knew he lost the election" — something the former president apparently admitted in private, according to Farah Griffin.
"That will allow them to prove he knew he lost and still wanted to defraud the public. He still wanted to incite a mob to go to the Capitol and storm the Capitol. … This puts front and center the worst of day of his presidency. Something that was one of the most tragic things that happened in recent memory and was an attack on our democracy," she noted.
Farah Griffin then accused Trump of manipulating his followers into thinking he's the victim.
"[H]e’s kind of workshopping these lines of like, 'I was indicted for you.' He was not indicted for you. He was indicted because he refused to accept, or he’s likely going to be indicted because he refused to accept the election and 10 percent of all his campaign donations go to his legal bills. It’s all a grift. At the end of the day, this is simply a grift," she claimed.
As OK! previously reported, there's about to be more legal trouble ahead of Trump, as he will likely be arrested and indicted for a third time.
On Tuesday, July 18, Trump claimed he received a letter from Special Counsel Jack Smith informing him that he is a target of the criminal investigation into the January 6th Capitol riots.
"Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with [President] Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
"They illegally spied on my campaign, attacked me with a totally fake 'dossier' that was funded by Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the DNC, impeached me twice (I won!), they failed me on the Mueller Witch Hunt (no conclusion!), they failed on the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, the 51 'Intelligence' Agents fraud, the FBI/Twitter files, the DOJ/Facebook censorship and every other scam imaginable," Trump claimed about previous scandals he's allegedly been paart of.