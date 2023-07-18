Donald Trump Reveals He’s a 'TARGET' of the January 6th Riot Investigation in Letter From Special Counsel Jack Smith, Charges Imminent
Donald Trump is likely headed toward a third indictment and arrest.
On Tuesday, July 18, the former POTUS revealed he received a letter from Special Counsel Jack Smith informing the 77-year-old that he is a target of the criminal investigation into the January 6th Capitol riots.
"Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with [President] Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment," Trump admitted in a lengthy message shared to his social media platform, Truth Social.
The controversial Republican said he was given the "HORRIFYING NEWS" on Sunday, July 16, while with his family in Florida — before going off on an angry tangent insisting the government was specifically out to get him.
"They illegally spied on my campaign, attacked me with a totally fake 'dossier' that was funded by Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the DNC, impeached me twice (I won!), they failed me on the Mueller Witch Hunt (no conclusion!), they failed on the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, the 51 'Intelligence' Agents fraud, the FBI/Twitter files, the DOJ/Facebook censorship and every other scam imaginable," Trump claimed of the numerous legal woes and scandals he has been the prime subject of.
"But on top of all of that, they have now effectively indicted me three times (the DOJ staffed and runs the D.A.’s office in Manhattan), with a probably fourth coming from Atlanta, where the DOJ are in strict, and possibly illegal coordination with the District Attorney, whose record on murder and other violent crime is abysmal," Trump continued to spew.
- 'We've Had Our Ups and Downs': Megyn Kelly Reveals Donald Trump 'Couldn't Have Been Nicer' During Private Meeting at Turning Point Action Conference
- Donald Trump Calls President Joe Biden a 'Very Stupid Person' in Scathing Rant: 'He's a Lowlife'
- Donald Trump Will Drop Out of 2024 Presidential Election to Avoid Jail Time, NYU Professor Predicts: 'Does He Want to Die of Diabetes in a Cell?'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The ex-prez has already been indicted twice within three months for two separate cases. He first surrendered himself to police in New York City back in April, when he was faced with 34 felony count charges in connection to a $130,000 hush money payment allegedly delivered to Stormy Daniels to keep the adult film star quiet about their alleged affair. The transaction supposedly took place on the eve of the 2020 presidential election.
Last month, Trump was indicted and arrested again, this time facing 37 federal count charges for his connection to the alleged mishandling of classified documents.
Now, another indictment and arrest appears to be on the horizon for Trump in relation to the January 6, 2020 storming of the Capitol.
Additionally, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is head of the investigation into an alleged phone call made by Trump to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger asking him to "find" votes to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The alleged call went down on January 2, 2021.
"THIS WITCH HUNT IS ABOUT ELECTION INTERFERENCE AND A COMPLETE AND TOTAL POLITICAL WEAPONIZATION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT! It is a very sad and dark period for our Nation!" Trump concluded.