Donald Trump Reveals He’s a 'TARGET' of the January 6th Riot Investigation in Letter From Special Counsel Jack Smith, Charges Imminent

"Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with [President] Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment," Trump admitted in a lengthy message shared to his social media platform, Truth Social.

The controversial Republican said he was given the "HORRIFYING NEWS" on Sunday, July 16, while with his family in Florida — before going off on an angry tangent insisting the government was specifically out to get him.