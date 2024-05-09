Alyssa Farah Griffin Deems 2024 Election Her 'Ninth Circle of H---' After Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Brain Worm Confession
Alyssa Farah Griffin is waiting for this nightmare to be over.
During a recent episode of The View, the former White House Director of Strategic Communications compared the 2024 presidential election to the deepest part of h---, as she called out the lack of strong candidates amid Donald Trump's legal woes and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s bizarre brain worm confession.
"This whole news cycle and election is my ninth circle of h---. From Kristi Noem murdering her puppy to Trump on trial and the Stormy Daniels to this, it’s crazy!" she said after the panelists had drawn attention to Kennedy Jr. admittedly experiencing "brain fog" before doctors discovered a dead parasite in his noggin.
In an attempt to look on the bright side, Griffin — who previously worked for the Trump administration but doesn't support his view — noted Kennedy Jr. running as an Independent third-party candidate could at least take more votes away from the controversial Republican nominee than from President Joe Biden.
"Before you roast RFK too hard, it’s now showing that he may take more votes from Donald Trump than Joe Biden," the talk show co-host quipped, as her costar Joy Behar chimed in, stating: "Sure because they both have weird brains!"
While on the topic of voting in the upcoming election, Behar, 81, attempted to convince Griffin to commit on live air to voting for Biden's re-election, insisting she "has to" given the other options.
Despite appearing to lean toward giving Biden a vote earlier in the conversation, Griffin proceeded to fire a shot at the current commander-in-chief by claiming the Democratic leader is "campaigning like he’s running for Parks and Rec" instead of a return to the White House.
While Griffin's remark about Biden's campaign wasn't the kindest, she's certainly said worse about Trump in recent months.
Back in March, Griffin went off on her former boss after Trump claimed the numerous criminal cases against him could make him "more popular."
"There's this myth out there that somehow these trials are going to make him — win him over more voters and there’s going to be sympathy," she explained during an episode of The View. "I reject that as a Republican because yes, his base is going to be with him and they’re going to vocally defend him."
"But to this sort of 30 percent, call them the Nikki Haley voters or the 'somebody other than Trump' Republicans, there is no way that hush money payments to Stormy Daniels or this fraud case in New York are going to make them more sympathetic to him," Griffin continued, concluding: "I find it to just be complete lunacy."