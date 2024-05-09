Alyssa Farah Griffin Deems 2024 Election Her 'Ninth Circle of H---' After Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Brain Worm Confession

Back in March, Griffin went off on her former boss after Trump claimed the numerous criminal cases against him could make him "more popular."

"There's this myth out there that somehow these trials are going to make him — win him over more voters and there’s going to be sympathy," she explained during an episode of The View. "I reject that as a Republican because yes, his base is going to be with him and they’re going to vocally defend him."

"But to this sort of 30 percent, call them the Nikki Haley voters or the 'somebody other than Trump' Republicans, there is no way that hush money payments to Stormy Daniels or this fraud case in New York are going to make them more sympathetic to him," Griffin continued, concluding: "I find it to just be complete lunacy."