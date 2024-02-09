Sunny Hostin Berates Alyssa Farah Griffin for Criticizing President Joe Biden: 'You Worked for Donald Trump?'
Things got heated during the Friday, February 9, episode of The View when Sunny Hostin slammed Alyssa Farah Griffin after the latter referred to President Joe Biden as one of the "weakest presidents in my lifetime."
The ladies discussed Robert Hur's bombshell report about Biden's mental capabilities, which was released the day prior. Hur found Biden to be an "elderly man with a poor memory" who forgot the date of when his eldest son died.
In response, Griffin, who used to work for Trump, 77, said she was "stunned" by the revelations.
"Yes, he was legally exonerated. And what Joe Biden was accused of is not comparable to how Donald Trump handled his documents case, but this was pretty d----ing. He had war plans related to Afghanistan sitting in his garage. There were a number of things that were outright national security threats. And the reason they’re not charging him is essentially they think he forgot about it. So there wasn’t this intent there. That’s why they went into these details about his mental state," Griffin, 34, stated.
"And I got to be honest, like this did not inspire confidence in me. If you’re, if you are worried about Donald Trump being president, this is not even the Joe Biden of four years ago. This is not Barack Obama. And I think Democrats have to wake up to the fact that especially young people are watching and they’re seeing one of the weakest presidents in my lifetime. He’s a good man. He’s a decent man. He has had accomplishments..." she continued.
Hostin then butt in, asking Griffin: "One of the weakest president in your lifetime and you worked for Donald Trump?"
"Great laugh line, but I don’t want to be here after Election Day and Donald Trump won because you guys didn’t wake up to the glaring signs that Biden is in decline," Griffin shot back.
As OK! previously reported, Trump and Biden's mental capabilities have been called into question ahead of the 2024 election.
Biden's VP, Kamala Harris, recently was questioned about what she thought about her boss' age.
“I want to get to the heart of what I think you're raising, which you have said is his age. So let's talk about that. I spend a lot of time with Joe Biden, be it in the Oval Office or the Situation Room. And I can tell you, this is someone who is tireless in terms of working on behalf of the American people…And it is because of all of that that we have been able to pass transformational work, bipartisan work. When we've been able to do it, a large part of it is because Joe Biden – I've watched him – sits in that Oval Office with the leaders on the two sides and helps people figure out that compromise is actually a good thing and solutions are a good thing. I've been in the Oval Office when heads of state from around the world, in particular our allies, call up Joe Biden and ask for his advice, and he gives it," the politician said during a podcast.
Meanwhile, Trump has continued to maintain he's all there mentally, going on to say he "aced" a cognitive test that was given to him.