Sunny Hostin Berates Alyssa Farah Griffin for Criticizing President Joe Biden: 'You Worked for Donald Trump?'

"Yes, he was legally exonerated. And what Joe Biden was accused of is not comparable to how Donald Trump handled his documents case, but this was pretty d----ing. He had war plans related to Afghanistan sitting in his garage. There were a number of things that were outright national security threats. And the reason they’re not charging him is essentially they think he forgot about it. So there wasn’t this intent there. That’s why they went into these details about his mental state," Griffin, 34, stated.

"And I got to be honest, like this did not inspire confidence in me. If you’re, if you are worried about Donald Trump being president, this is not even the Joe Biden of four years ago. This is not Barack Obama. And I think Democrats have to wake up to the fact that especially young people are watching and they’re seeing one of the weakest presidents in my lifetime. He’s a good man. He’s a decent man. He has had accomplishments..." she continued.