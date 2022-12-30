'The View' Cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin Calls Former Donald Trump Aide Kayleigh McEnany A 'Liar And An Opportunist'
Alyssa Farah Griffin has some fighting words for former top Donald Trump aide Kayleigh McEnany.
Farah Griffin, who also once served as an aide to the 45th President of the United States before stepping back from the position in late 2020, slammed the ex press secretary as "a liar and an opportunist" for standing by Trump's claims that the 2020 election had been "stolen" from him.
"I am a Christian woman, so I will say this," Farah Griffin stated in transcripts that were made public on Thursday, December 29, by the January 6 House Select Committee. "I wish her the best, but she made — she’s a smart woman. She’s a Harvard law grad. This is not an idiot."
"She knew we lost the election, but she made a calculation that she wanted to have a certain life post-Trump that required staying in his good graces," she continued. "And that was more important to her than telling the truth to the American public."
Farah Griffin staunchly argued that McEnany never once believed that the election had been fraudulent, but defended the embattled former President prior to his departure from the White House as a "last public-facing stand" so that she might be "set up" professionally for the rest of her life.
"She got her FOX News gig," she quipped. "It worked out precisely how she’d always planned for it to, but she knew better."
Added Farah Griffin, "The only people I think are true believers are like Dan Scavino, Johnny McEntee, [Mark] Meadows to some degree."
Farah Griffin resigned from her position with the Trump administration in December 2020 as his claims of a "stolen election" ramped up.
The View cohost later explained she made the decision because she "saw where this was heading, and I wasn't comfortable being a part of sharing this message to the public that the election results might go a different way."
McEnany now cohosts Fox News' daytime show Outnumbered.