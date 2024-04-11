O.J. Simpson, 76, Owed Ron Goldman's Family $70 Million When He Succumbed to Prostate Cancer: Report

While O.J.'s family members were mourning the athlete, Fred was remembering his murdered son.

"This is just a reminder for us of how long Ron has been gone, how long we have missed him and nothing more than that," the 83-year-old told a news outlet. "That is the only thing that is important today. It is the pain from then until now. There is nothing today that is more important than the loss of my son and the loss of Nicole. Nothing is more important than that."

In a separate statement, he reiterated that the only thing important about today is "the victims" of the 1994 murders.