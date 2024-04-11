O.J. Simpson, 76, Owed Ron Goldman's Family $70 Million When He Succumbed to Prostate Cancer: Report
O.J. Simpson still owed the Goldman family millions of dollars at the time of his death from cancer.
Although the former football player was acquitted of the brutal 1994 murders of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and friend Ron Goldman, he was later found liable for $33.5 million in a wrongful death civil lawsuit.
According to RadarOnline.com, Ron's father, Fred Goldman, attempted to collect the disgraced actor's assets several times over the years, but he only received $132,000 of the initial judgment. Due to inflation, the amount O.J. allegedly owed when he died was around $70 million.
As OK! reported in February, the acquitted former murder suspect was diagnosed with prostate cancer and underwent therapy to treat the disease in Las Vegas, Nevada. His death was confirmed only two months later in a joint statement shared by his family on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer," they wrote on Thursday, April 11. "He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren."
"During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace. The Simpson Family," the statement concluded.
While O.J.'s family members were mourning the athlete, Fred was remembering his murdered son.
"This is just a reminder for us of how long Ron has been gone, how long we have missed him and nothing more than that," the 83-year-old told a news outlet. "That is the only thing that is important today. It is the pain from then until now. There is nothing today that is more important than the loss of my son and the loss of Nicole. Nothing is more important than that."
In a separate statement, he reiterated that the only thing important about today is "the victims" of the 1994 murders.
This isn't the first time Fred has turned the focus from O.J. back to his late son. As OK! previously reported, The Naked Gun actor claimed he feared for his life after contracting COVID-19 during the pandemic. However, Fred called the fact that he survived the illness a "shame."
"I certainly don’t think he deserves any sympathy," he said at the time. "He’s alive, he’s free. He can do anything he wants. Everything my son can’t do."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
People and Rolling Stone reported Fred's statements on O.J.'s death.