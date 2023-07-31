Alyssa Farah Griffin Labeled a 'Phony' by 'The View' Fans After Dissing Former Boss Donald Trump: 'She Chose to Work for Him'

OK Magazine
Fans of The View are done listening to Alyssa Farah Griffin change her tune about former boss Donald Trump.

Griffin worked as the White House Director of Strategic Communications and was an assistant to the ex-POTUS while he was in office, but despite her unwavering support then, she's continued to shade him when discussing his scandals with her talk show costars.

alyssa farah griffin labeled phony dissing former boss donald trump
Source: abc

During the Monday, July 31, episode, the women were chatting about Trump's indictments and his classified documents scandal when she offered some insight into his MO.

"Donald Trump operates like a mob boss, he's done this throughout his career," she shared. "Michael Cohen has spoken to this. He pays for people's legal bills to the tune of $200,000 to try to keep them loyal to him."

The Republican added that the dad-of-five always "has the little guys do his dirty work."

alyssa farah griffin labeled phony dissing former boss donald trump
Source: mega

Given that she was Trump's former ally, fans of the ABC series thought Griffin was being a bit of a hypocrite.

"I cannot hear anything Alyssa says. She worked for Trump and I just cannot take her serious. #TheView," one person tweeted, while another wrote, "Every time Alyssa refers to Trump as a 'mob boss' I have to laugh. She chose to work for him knowing full well who Trump was #theview."

MORE ON:
Alyssa Farah Griffin
alyssa farah griffin labeled phony dissing former boss donald trump
Source: mega

"Alyssa yet again I’m not buying your phony negative comments against your former boss #DonaldTrump !!!" declared a third. "You never should’ve worked for him! You were loyal to him for a long time… #TheView."

Earlier this month, Griffin's thoughts on whether she would vote for Trump in the 2024 presidential election riled up some of her costars.

"I could never support Donald Trump again. That's not even a question to me, but I probably won't support Joe Biden," she admitted, leading Sunny Hostin to claim she was throwing her vote away.

Griffin shot back and denied Hostin's opinion, with Sara Haines stepping in to clarify the situation.

"Not voting is throwing your vote away," explained the latter. "She would write in a candidate."

