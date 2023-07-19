The View's Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin Make $100 Bet on Whether Donald Trump Will be Convicted and Sentenced Before Election
Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin now have money on whether Donald Trump will face justice before the 2024 election.
The View cohosts decided to make a hefty bet on the situation during the Wednesday, January 19, episode, with Trump's former communications director during his time in office placing her doubt on charges actually being brought against the former POTUS before the election takes place.
“Can I say one thing? It’s just my warning. Sunny and I disagree on this — We can take a bet now: I am worried, talking to legal experts — not a lawyer, you are,” Griffin said, motioning to Hostin, who served as a federal prosecutor. “I’m not convinced that any of these Trump cases are going to be tried, convicted and sentenced without — and have him go through an appeal process — before the election.”
Hostin asked: “How much we betting?” to which Griffin replied, “I’ll put 100 bucks on it."
After both women extended their arms to shake on the bet, Griffin emphasized that she hoped Hostin was right, saying to her: "I hope you are right — but I say that because Republican candidates in the field cannot just be like, ‘Oh, I’m just waiting for him to get arrested and then I’m going to have my moment and take the country in a different direction.’ You have to challenge him now.”
The women were commenting on Trump's Tuesday, July 18, revelation that he received a letter from Special Counsel Jack Smith informing him that he is a target of the criminal investigation into the January 6th Capitol riots.
Griffin also backed Joy Behar's declaration that Chris Christie is challenging the controversial politician — who was indicted in late March on 34 counts of falsifying business documents connected to a payment made to Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election.
“That’s what we’re gonna be watching, that’s what the nation’s gonna be watching,” Whoopi Goldberg chimed in. “What do you want? You know, you say people who are felons can’t vote — well, why are you letting them run the country, you know?”
Hostin added: “If he gets convicted, every single felon in this country should be able to vote."
In addition to Smith's probe into his involvement in the January 6, 2021, riots and his hush money payment scandal, Trump has had several run-ins with the law this year. Earlier this year, Trump was found liable for sexually abusing and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll and was later hit with 37 counts related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents.
Mediaite reported the cohosts' bet.