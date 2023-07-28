'You Can't Say That!': Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sara Haines Scold Joy Behar on 'The View' for Her Bold Statement About Kylie Jenner's Plastic Surgery
Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sara Haines were not having Joy Behar's latest antics.
During the Friday, July 28, broadcast of The View, the comedian's fellow panelists had to call her out for the slang terms she used when discussing Kylie Jenner's plastic surgery decisions.
Producers bleeped out the offensive comment made by Behar after she gave her take on The Kardashians star's confession to getting a breast enhancement when she was only 19 years old.
The former political aide and the journalist were stunned, leading Haines to screech about Behar's words, "You can't say that!"
In the original conversation, Behar also quipped of the makeup mogul's admission, "Now, this is to make them bigger, not smaller because if you want... people have backaches sometimes from how big they are, I mean you're walking like Quasimodo sometimes!"
"To make them bigger is strictly for men, in my opinion, because the truth is small b**** look better in dresses. Models don't have [bleep]... or whatever you want to call them!'" the 80-year-old claimed.
"Can we say that?!'" Griffin said with a confused look on her face before the former Good Morning America correspondent said, "I'm pretty sure you can't."
"I'm all for if you want to nip, tuck and fix it because you're confident and you just want that change, but I think you first have to deal with your inner beauty and what you think of yourself," the Republican pundit went on to say before Haines chimed in, noting, "To clarify, I'm like you, Alyssa, I don't mind if anybody does anything because I don't think that was clear from me."
"But the sadness of at looking at a young girl and knowing how they must be feeling if they're asking for that, that's the part that makes me sad," she added.