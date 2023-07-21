The View's Sunny Hostin Butts Heads With Alyssa Farah Griffin After She Admits She Won't Vote for Joe Biden or Donald Trump in 2024 Election
Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin's claws were out while discussing their political views ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
During The View's Friday, July 21, segment, Griffin, who served as the White House Director of Strategic Communication during Donald Trump's presidency, revealed she doesn't plan to vote for the former POTUS nor the current Leader of the Free World, Joe Biden.
The 34-year-old's candid confession was met with an unpleasant reaction from Hostin, 54, who accused Trump's former employee of "throwing away" her vote.
"I could never support Donald Trump again. That's not even a question to me but I probably won't support Joe Biden," Griffin, who is a Republican, shared with her fellow panelists after Joy Behar kicked off the segment by questioning why any American would support Trump — who is the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges.
When questioned by Behar about why she wouldn't endorse the current POTUS, Griffin elaborated: "I could never support Donald Trump again. That's not even a question to me but I probably won't support Joe Biden."
Ana Navarro, who is also a Republican, then asked: "Do you think a Republican would have done something different?"
"Absolutely," Griffin said without skipping a beat. "I don't know that Donald Trump would have. Any other Republican would have handled it slower, steadier."
- The View's Sunny Hostin Criticized for Dissing Jason Aldean's 'Racist' Hometown: 'Certifiable Moron and Lunatic'
- 'The View' Fans Call for Whoopi Goldberg to Retire After She Snaps at Joy Behar for Letting Her Phone Ring On-Air
- The View's Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin Make $100 Bet on Whether Donald Trump Will be Convicted and Sentenced Before Election
Despite Griffin explaining that she'll likely write in the name of another candidate, as her vote in New York won't make a difference as opposed to if she was living in a swing state, Hostin wasn't satisfied with her decision.
"I think I agree with Ana, I would never throw away…" Hostin said, to which Griffin shot back: "It's not throwing away!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Hostin, who served as a federal prosecutor, continued: "My Presidential vote when my people fought so hard for the right to it," before Sarah Haines chimed in to defend Griffin.
"Not voting is throwing your vote away. She would write in a candidate," Haines declared.
Daily Mail reported The View's Friday episode.