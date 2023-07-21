OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Entertainment > The View
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

The View's Sunny Hostin Butts Heads With Alyssa Farah Griffin After She Admits She Won't Vote for Joe Biden or Donald Trump in 2024 Election

sunny alyssa view pp
Source: @theview/twitter
By:

Jul. 21 2023, Published 3:11 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin's claws were out while discussing their political views ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

During The View's Friday, July 21, segment, Griffin, who served as the White House Director of Strategic Communication during Donald Trump's presidency, revealed she doesn't plan to vote for the former POTUS nor the current Leader of the Free World, Joe Biden.

Article continues below advertisement
alyssa view
Source: @theview/twitter

The 34-year-old's candid confession was met with an unpleasant reaction from Hostin, 54, who accused Trump's former employee of "throwing away" her vote.

"I could never support Donald Trump again. That's not even a question to me but I probably won't support Joe Biden," Griffin, who is a Republican, shared with her fellow panelists after Joy Behar kicked off the segment by questioning why any American would support Trump — who is the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges.

Article continues below advertisement
sunnyview
Source: @theview/twitter

When questioned by Behar about why she wouldn't endorse the current POTUS, Griffin elaborated: "I could never support Donald Trump again. That's not even a question to me but I probably won't support Joe Biden."

Ana Navarro, who is also a Republican, then asked: "Do you think a Republican would have done something different?"

"Absolutely," Griffin said without skipping a beat. "I don't know that Donald Trump would have. Any other Republican would have handled it slower, steadier."

Article continues below advertisement
donaldtrump
Source: mega
MORE ON:
The View

Despite Griffin explaining that she'll likely write in the name of another candidate, as her vote in New York won't make a difference as opposed to if she was living in a swing state, Hostin wasn't satisfied with her decision.

"I think I agree with Ana, I would never throw away…" Hostin said, to which Griffin shot back: "It's not throwing away!"

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

Hostin, who served as a federal prosecutor, continued: "My Presidential vote when my people fought so hard for the right to it," before Sarah Haines chimed in to defend Griffin.

"Not voting is throwing your vote away. She would write in a candidate," Haines declared.

Daily Mail reported The View's Friday episode.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.