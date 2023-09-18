Alyssa Farah Griffin Mocks Donald Trump for 'Basically Confessing to Crime' During 'Meet the Press' Interview

Some fans of the long-running series have found her words to be hypocritical given her past, and even Trump himself has ridiculed her for her change of heart.

"Backbencher in the Trump Administration, Alyssa Farah, like so many other sleazebags, had only glowing reviews of the Trump Administration until long after she left," Trump ranted on Truth Social this past May. "A loser then, and a loser now!"

"Word is that they are revolting at The View and CNN, and want Farrah OUT! Much more to come," he added. "She tried to delete her words, but we got them ALL. I don’t see how she lasts because this ‘stuff’ shows what a phony she is."