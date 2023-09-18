OK Magazine
Alyssa Farah Griffin Mocks Donald Trump for 'Basically Confessing to Crime' During 'Meet the Press' Interview

By:

Sep. 18 2023, Published 5:32 p.m. ET

The View co-hosts Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin are commending Kristen Welker on her first Meet the Press interview.

On the Monday, September 18, episode of the ABC show, Navarro noted it was an "incredible accomplishment and achievement" for Welker to be the first woman of color to host the series, though she confessed, "I wish she had not done a [Donald] Trump interview as her first one."

Donald Trump's 'Meet the Press' interview aired on Sunday, September 17.

"Because I think nobody ever wins with a Trump interview. Nobody looks good because it’s just — it’s like interviewing an insane person. Actually, it is interviewing an insane person," she quipped of the ex-POTUS.

Griffin chimed in to praise Welker as well, sharing, "She got him to basically confess to crime. I'm close friends with Kristen Welker, she knew what she was doing."

Alyssa Farah Griffin joined 'The View' last year.

Griffin's views on the businessman have changed over the years, as in 2020, she served as the White House Director of Strategic Communications and was an assistant to Trump.

However, since joining The View in August 2022 — a hire that sparked backlash — she's shamed the former commander-in-in chief on countless occasions.

Some fans of the long-running series have found her words to be hypocritical given her past, and even Trump himself has ridiculed her for her change of heart.

"Backbencher in the Trump Administration, Alyssa Farah, like so many other sleazebags, had only glowing reviews of the Trump Administration until long after she left," Trump ranted on Truth Social this past May. "A loser then, and a loser now!"

"Word is that they are revolting at The View and CNN, and want Farrah OUT! Much more to come," he added. "She tried to delete her words, but we got them ALL. I don’t see how she lasts because this ‘stuff’ shows what a phony she is."

Trump skipped the Republican GOP debate last month but agreed to a few one-on-one interviews.

Fox News obtained the clip of Navarro and Griffin on The View.

Fox News obtained the clip of Navarro and Griffin on The View.

