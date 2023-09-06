Alyssa Farah Griffin Calls Executive Producer of 'The View' a 'Masochist' for Pitting Her Against Rival Stephanie Grisham During Auditions
Alyssa Farah Griffin did not mince words when recalling her complicated casting process to become a panelist on The View.
During a Monday, September 4, appearance on the "The View: Behind the Table" podcast, the political strategist got extremely candid with executive producer Brian Teta and called him out for pitting her against former Trump White House rival Stephanie Grisham for the right-wing co-host slot.
"First and foremost, I loved my first year. I can't believe that the year is already over. It flew by. I came into this with a million trepidations, and concerns and fears," Griffin explained of joining the morning talk show in August 2022. "It's an iconic show, we have so many loyal viewers, and I have felt embraced, I've felt embraced by the table and most importantly, our team."
After laying on the compliments, the former Donald Trump staffer explained that the journey to get her seat at the table was extremely rocky. "The audition process... I had a weird approach to it. There were so many incredible women, every one of them that you auditioned, I thought would have been fantastic, honestly," she noted.
"This is embarrassing to admit... I watched the first time everyone went on to guest host, and then after that I stopped watching because what I realized is you'll get in your head if you're trying to be someone else," Griffin explained.
However, the Republican's fears intensified when she learned her former coworker was also in the running for the job. "The other auditionee I had the hardest time with was Stephanie Grisham. We had worked together in the White House, and we were just, honest to God, nemeses!" she admitted.
"We didn't get along. A lot I think probably had to do with outside factors and people pitting us against each other, but she got in my head because there was this already existing sort of rivalry. I would feel like I did such a good job on the show, and then I'd see, 'Oh she's coming on the show the next day', and it would be so defeating!" she went on to say before joking with Teta, "Like, you're a masochist in how you do this to the poor women!"