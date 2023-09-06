Alyssa Farah Griffin Calls Executive Producer of 'The View' a 'Masochist' for Pitting Her Against Rival Stephanie Grisham During Auditions

"First and foremost, I loved my first year. I can't believe that the year is already over. It flew by. I came into this with a million trepidations, and concerns and fears," Griffin explained of joining the morning talk show in August 2022. "It's an iconic show, we have so many loyal viewers, and I have felt embraced, I've felt embraced by the table and most importantly, our team."

After laying on the compliments, the former Donald Trump staffer explained that the journey to get her seat at the table was extremely rocky. "The audition process... I had a weird approach to it. There were so many incredible women, every one of them that you auditioned, I thought would have been fantastic, honestly," she noted.